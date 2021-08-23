 Cellium: Ultra were tougher than I thought! - Dexerto
Cellium: Ultra were tougher than I thought!

Published: 23/Aug/2021 20:31

by Jaret Kappelman
After falling short at Major 5, McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel said that Atlanta FaZe came into this event more prepared than ever. Despite Ultra being a top team all year, Cellium said he was surprised the series was tough.

Cell gave a lot of credit to the Ultra, he said they clutched up in Search and Destroy as well as Control to make the series a bit more interesting. Leading the team with a 1.21 K/D in the finals, Cellium remained humble and is thankful to be surrounded by three “goats.”

The AR player took home his first CoD Champs victory and a boatload of cash. He is ready to spend the offseason playing Warzone and relaxing.

