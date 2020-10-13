 CDL's Florida Mutineers announce $25K Warzone tourney: how to qualify - Dexerto
Call of Duty

CDL’s Florida Mutineers announce $25K Warzone tourney: how to qualify

Published: 13/Oct/2020 23:13

by Albert Petrosyan
Florida Mutineers

Florida Mutineers Warzone

Call of Duty League franchise, Florida Mutineers, are putting together a Warzone tournament series that will give interested players a chance to compete against big-name pros and content creators for a slice of the $25,000 prize pool.

With the dog days of the Call of Duty League offseason very much upon us, more and more teams are entering the business of hosting Warzone competitions, with the Florida Mutineers being the latest example.

Along with one of their leading sponsors, Cox, the Mutineers have organized the Elite Gamer event, a series of Warzone tournaments that will culminate with a $25,000 championship featuring a lot of popular figures in and out of the gaming world.

Before that, however, players in the United States will get a chance to compete in several smaller play-in competitions, which will feature their own prizes as well as qualifier spots for the main event.

Warzone Florida Mutineers
Infinity Ward
Warzone tournaments have been all the rage in CoD since the CDL’s offseason began.

Elite Gamer Play-In tournaments: dates & how to sign up

There are four duos play-in tournaments for the Elite Gamer event, the first of which was already played on October 2. The next three are on October 13, 21, and 23, all of which are open to anyone in the US.

These smaller competitions feature prizes from SCUF Gaming, Astro Gaming, and the Florida Mutineers organization, with the top-two duo teams from each one advancing to the Pro-Am Championship.

Those interested in playing can sign up by visiting the Elite Gamer Warzone Tournament Series website here, which also contains all of the detailed rules and a list of prizes.

Florida Mutineers Warzone tournament
Florida Mutineers
The Florida Mutineers’ Elite Gamers Warzone series features $25,000 in prizes.

Elite Gamer $25,000 Pro-Am Championship

The Elite Gamer series will wrap up on October 27 with the $25,000 Pro-Am Championship tournament, which will feature “celebrities, professional athletes, musicians, and top CDL players,” according to the team.

$15,000 will go to the first-place duo, $5,000 to second place, and the remaining $5,000 will be donated to The Call of Duty Endowment – a non-profit organization that seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value veterans bring to the workplace.

Several players have already been confirmed, including Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren and Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad – popular streamers who have already won several high-profile Warzone competitions. The full list of participants will likely get revealed at some point ahead of the main event.

Aydan Warzone
Aydan - Twitch
Aydan is one of the big-name content creators participating in this Elite Gamers Warzone event.

That’s all we know about this tournament series so far; while the details regarding the actual format haven’t been announced yet, considering that it’s a “pro-am” tournament, each Warzone player will likely be paired up with someone from outside the gaming industry.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 21:20 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 21:28

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

