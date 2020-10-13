CDL's Florida Mutineers announce $25K Warzone tourney: how to qualify - Dexerto

Call of Duty League franchise, Florida Mutineers, are putting together a Warzone tournament series that will give interested players a chance to compete against big-name pros and content creators for a slice of the $25,000 prize pool.

With the dog days of the Call of Duty League offseason very much upon us, more and more teams are entering the business of hosting Warzone competitions, with the Florida Mutineers being the latest example.

Along with one of their leading sponsors, Cox, the Mutineers have organized the Elite Gamer event, a series of Warzone tournaments that will culminate with a $25,000 championship featuring a lot of popular figures in and out of the gaming world.

Before that, however, players in the United States will get a chance to compete in several smaller play-in competitions, which will feature their own prizes as well as qualifier spots for the main event.

Elite Gamer Play-In tournaments: dates & how to sign up

There are four duos play-in tournaments for the Elite Gamer event, the first of which was already played on October 2. The next three are on October 13, 21, and 23, all of which are open to anyone in the US.

These smaller competitions feature prizes from SCUF Gaming, Astro Gaming, and the Florida Mutineers organization, with the top-two duo teams from each one advancing to the Pro-Am Championship.

Those interested in playing can sign up by visiting the Elite Gamer Warzone Tournament Series website here, which also contains all of the detailed rules and a list of prizes.

Elite Gamer $25,000 Pro-Am Championship

The Elite Gamer series will wrap up on October 27 with the $25,000 Pro-Am Championship tournament, which will feature “celebrities, professional athletes, musicians, and top CDL players,” according to the team.

$15,000 will go to the first-place duo, $5,000 to second place, and the remaining $5,000 will be donated to The Call of Duty Endowment – a non-profit organization that seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value veterans bring to the workplace.

Several players have already been confirmed, including Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren and Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad – popular streamers who have already won several high-profile Warzone competitions. The full list of participants will likely get revealed at some point ahead of the main event.

That’s all we know about this tournament series so far; while the details regarding the actual format haven’t been announced yet, considering that it’s a “pro-am” tournament, each Warzone player will likely be paired up with someone from outside the gaming industry.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL as we’ll be bringing you the latest info as the Championship’s date draws nearer.