CDL & USAA partner up for Military Appreciation Week ahead of Stage 3 Major - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League has announced a new Military Appreciation Week campaign as part of their partnership with the USAA, one that’ll involve the USAA being a presenting partner of the Stage 3 Major.

Already being involved with the armed forces with the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E), Activision is furthering their military-related presence by embarking on two new initiatives with the USAA.

The first is Military Appreciation Week, which will take place the week of May 10, including the $500,000 CDL Stage 3 Major (May 13-16), for which the USAA will now be a presenting partner.

“Call of Duty League is proud to partner with USAA to shine a spotlight on the brave U.S. service members that serve our communities. USAA’s position as the presenting sponsor of the next Call of Duty League Major Tournament unlocks an opportunity to give back to the military community in a myriad of ways, including exclusive experiences in collaboration with the teams in the League,” said Brandon Snow, Chief Revenue Officer of Activision Blizzard Esports. “Military Appreciation Week is a celebration of those who hav served our country, and we’re excited that USAA has helped create this important moment.”

During this week, the CDL will celebrate fans who have served in the US Military while also “unlocking new experiences for the military community,” as part of the brand new Call of Duty League Gives Back program.

Advertisement

The program has already seen some action, with the Minnesota ROKKR offering in-game Black Ops Cold War practice to the United States Space Forces’ competitive CoD team, who will be competing in the upcoming 2021 C.O.D.E Bowl and defending last year’s title.

The celebrations will extend beyond just that week too; the CDL and USAA are hosting a giveaway between May 3-31 for all current and former US military members, who can all can get a free C.O.D.E Battle Doc Pack, which includes in-game cosmetic items that can be used in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Advertisement

Read More: CDL Stage 3 Dallas Home Series schedule

Designed by Army Veteran Combat Medic Timothy Hobbs Jr., the bundle comes with a Weapon Blueprint, Calling Card, and a couple of Weapon Charms, with a total value of $9.99 USD.

Those not in the military can get involved with this too; between April 30 and May 9, players who get a total of at least five revives in Warzone are eligible to receive a free CoD Endowment Calling Card.

In addition, if one million players complete this challenge, Activision will activate a Double XP promo in both games, as a reward.

“USAA’s sponsorship of Call of Duty League enables us to honor our military who love the game and reach them in an authentic and meaningful way,” said Eric Engquist, USAA vice president of enterprise brand management and U.S. Army veteran.

Advertisement

Read More: H3CZ reveals CDL LAN events will start during Stage 4

“The new initiatives allow us to celebrate our military members and provide a lasting program that will impact and support the whole military community.”