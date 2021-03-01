CDL Super Week scores, highlights, recap: FaZe & Empire win Stage 1 Groups

The Call of Duty League’s Super Week has drawn to a close with Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe as the biggest winners of the week. Everything you need to know about the event, including all scores, highlights, and recap, can be found below.

Empire & FaZe win Groups A and B ahead of Stage 1 Major.

LA Thieves suffer first loss of the season after getting swept by Empire.

Subliners & OpTic both win three matches to finish off Super Week.

Due to the inclement weather in Texas and other parts of the United States causing power outages for a lot of pro players, the CDL opted to combine the Week 2 and 3 matches into Super Week.

Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire both went 3-0 to clinch the top seed in their respective groups, meaning that they will start in the second round of the upcoming Stage 1 Major’s Winners Bracket. OpTic Chicago and New York Subliners also had big weeks heading into the Major.

Catch up on all of the action from Super Week with highlights, results, and recaps of all seven days:

CDL Super Week: Results, highlights, recaps

Day 1: Monday, February 22

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Match Replay Guerrillas 1-3 Mutineers LAG 250-133 (Crossroads) FLA 6-3 (Miami) FLA 3-2 (Garrison) FLA 250-172 (Garrison) N/A Match Replay Ultra 1-3 FaZe ATL 250-247 (Raid) TOR 6-3 (Raid) ATL 3-0 (Raid) ATL 250-128 (Garrison) N/A

Mutineers get first win of 2021, FaZe stay unbeaten

After losing their season-opener at CDL Opening Weekend, Florida Mutineers’ new-look lineup got their first win of 2021 with a 3-1 victory over LA Guerrillas, who now sit at 1-2. LAG won the first map in dominant fashion before the Mutineers ripped off three straight maps to secure the series.

Advertisement

The second match of the day was a battle of the unbeatens as Atlanta FaZe took on Toronto Ultra. The series started back-and-forth, and if it wasn’t for a clutch break at the end of the Raid Hardpoint, Atlanta may have found themselves down 0-2 early.

Advertisement

But things settled down after the second map as FaZe took games three and four quite comfortably to secure the 3-1 victory. The win now gives the boys in red a league-leading three wins, against just zero losses, while Ultra drop to 1-1.

Day 2: Tuesday, February 23

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Match Replay Mutineers 0-3 Legion PAR 222-220 (Garrison) PAR 6-4 (Checkmate) PAR 3-1 (Raid) N/A N/A Match Replay Subliners 3-0 Royal Ravens NY 250-151 (Garrison) NY 6-1 (Checkmate) NY 3-0 (Checkmate) N/A N/A Match Replay Surge 0-3 ROKKR MIN 250-163 (Checkmate) MIN 6-5 (Raid) MIN 3-2 (Raid) N/A N/A

Legion & Subliners sweep their way to first wins, ROKKR stay hot vs Surge

Advertisement

After going 0-2 in the Opening Weekend, Paris Legion finally got their first win of 2021 at Super Week, and what a win it was. Despite being underdogs to the Mutineers, Legion pulled off a shocking sweep that featured a rare Hardpoint ending on time.

Not something you see every day… The @ParisLegion vs @Mutineers Hardpoint ended on time 🤔#CDL2021pic.twitter.com/pgDy3axA5r — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 23, 2021

Following Paris’ script, the New York Subliners also notched their first one in the win column after sweeping London Royal Ravens in perhaps the most dominant performance we’ve seen so far in 2021.

None of the three maps were close, especially the Control, which saw NYSL shred their opponents from start to finish and not give them even a chance at making any sort of comeback. With the loss, Royal Ravens now sit at 0-2 early on in the season.

Rounding off a trio of Day 2 sweeps was Minnesota ROKKR grabbing their second win in a row after taking apart Seattle Surge 3-0. The series was closer than the final scoreline would suggest as Surge did make solid comebacks in both the S&D and Control, only to fall just short in both.

All sweeps this Tuesday. Minnesota @ROKKR go big in the round 5 Control to seal the 3-0 vs the @SeattleSurge!#PlayAsOne | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/TsGIikAOyq — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 23, 2021

The win is ROKKR’s second in a row after their upset victory over Dallas Empire at Opening Weekend. Meanwhile, Seattle falls to 1-2, suffering already their second sweep this season.

Day 3: Wednesday, February 24

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Match Replay Royal Ravens 2-3 Empire LON 250-160 (Moscow) DAL 6-3 (Moscow) DAL 3-2 (Garrison) LON 235-228 (Garrison) DAL 6-4 (Miami) Match Replay Thieves 3-2 Surge LAT 250-231 (Checkmate) SEA 6-4 (Raid) LAT 3-2 (Raid) SEA 250-222 (Moscow) LAT 6-0 (Moscow) Match Replay OpTic 3-1 Ultra CHI 250-68 (Checkmate) TOR 6-4 (Raid) CHI 3-1 (Raid) CHI 3-1 (Raid) N/A

Empire & LA Thieves escape upsets, OpTic back to winning ways

Having already suffered an upset loss at Opening Weekend, Dallas Empire barely avoided back-to-back such defeats in their match vs London Royal Ravens. Despite getting completely dominated by the Subliners the day before, London pushed the defending champs to a fifth map before ultimately coming up just short of their first win of the season.

LA Thieves found themselves in a similar situation against the Seattle Subliners, who, just like London, were swept the day before. A back-and-forth affair saw the match pushed to a game five, but that was the most resistance that Surge could offer as LAT dominated the final S&D 6-0, thanks to some historic numbers put up by TJHaLy.

What a Game 5 for the Iceman @TJHaLy 🥶 • 12-0 K/D (1st)

• 1664 Damage (1st)

• 5 first bloods (1st)

• 5530 score (1st)#LAThieves | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/gcpBE2O371 — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 24, 2021

The third and final match of the day saw OpTic Chicago back in action for the first time since their Opening Weekend loss to FaZe. Faced with a stiff test in Toronto Ultra, the Green Wall started off with one of the most dominant Hardpoint wins in CDL history, putting Ultra in the dreaded ‘100-point club.’

The series settled down and got a bit closer after that but OpTic ultimately edged out the victory in four maps, improving to 2-1 on the season while Toronto dropped to 1-2.

Day 4: Thursday, February 25

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Match Replay ROKKR 0-3 Subliners NY 250-82 (Raid) NY 6-0 (Moscow) NY 3-2 (Raid) N/A N/A Match Replay OpTic 3-1 Guerrillas LAG 250-234 (Garrison) CHI 6-3 (Moscow) CHI 3-1 (Raid) CHI 250-191 (Moscow) N/A Match Replay FaZe 3-1 Mutineers FLA 250-196 (Garrison) ATL 6-1 (Moscow) ATL 3-2 (Garrison) ATL 250-190 (Moscow) N/A

FaZe clinch top seed, OpTic & Subliners stay hot

The New York Subliners continued their hot streak with another masterclass performance against the Minnesota ROKKR in what was arguably the most one-sided victory in CDL history. The Subliners have now swept both of their opponents during Super Week, improving to 2-1 on the season.

OpTic Chicago improved to 3-1 on the season after taking down LA Guerrillas, who have now lost two in a row during CDL Super Week. It looked like the series might go the way of an upset after LAG surprisingly took the first Hardpoint, but OpTic settled down to win the next three maps and secure the win.

The final match of the day saw Atlanta FaZe take care of business against Florida Mutineers, becoming the first team to hit 4-0 this season. With the victory, FaZe have also clinched the top seed in Group B, meaning they will start the upcoming Stage 1 Major in the second round of the Winners Bracket.

Day 5: Friday, February 26

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Match Replay Thieves 3-1 Royal Ravens LAT 250-137 (Moscow) LAT 6-4 (Garrison) LON 3-1 (Garrison) LAT 250-192 (Garrison) N/A Match Replay Ultra 2-3 Legion PAR 250-225 (Raid) TOR 6-0 (Moscow) TOR 3-2 (Raid) PAR 250-211 (Garrison) PAR 6-3 (Miami) Match Replay Empire 3-2 Subliners NY 250-138 (Checkmate) NY 6-3 (Checkmate DAL 3-2 (Raid) DAL 250-171 (Garrison) DAL 6-3 (Miami)

LA Thieves stay perfect, Empire reverse sweep Subliners

After seeing FaZe get to 4-0 the day before, LA Thieves followed suit with a 3-1 victory over London Royal Ravens to remain perfect in the league so far. The series was tight pretty much the whole way through, but Thieves’ skill proved too much to handle for London at the end, especially with Kenny playing at the top of his game right now. With the loss, RR fell to 0-4 on the season.

Daily reminder that Kenny is really good at Call of Duty.@Kuavo | #LAThieves | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/Zdo71eB5zS — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 26, 2021

Paris Legion notched their second straight win in a statement comeback victory over Toronto Ultra. Legion regained after getting dominated in the S&D and Control with an 80-point comeback in the game four Hardpoint to force a fifth map, which they took to clinch the series victory.

Ultra have now lost three in a row after starting the season 1-0, although Methodz did have this insane 1v4 in their 6-0 S&D win.

That was followed by arguably the most highly anticipated matchup of the weekend as the red-hot New York Subliners faced the Dallas Empire. Facing his old team for the first time since getting dropped, Clayster led NYSL to the brink of their third straight sweep, before a clutch play by Huke helped keep the defending champs alive.

OMG THIS SERIES 🤯 Down 10 lives, @DallasEmpire survive with some CLUTCH last-second plays on Control!#CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/HlTe2myxcF — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 27, 2021

This opened the door for a potential comeback and Empire took full advantage of it, winning the final two maps in convincing fashion to secure the first reverse sweep of the 2021 season. With the victory, Dallas also kept their hopes alive for finishing atop Group A; that will be decided in their Sunday match against current group leaders LA Thieves.

Day 6: Saturday, February 27

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Match Replay FaZe 3-2 Legion PAR 250-249 (Checkmate) ATL 6-5 (Checkmate) PAR 3-1 (Garrison) ATL 250-218 (Raid) ATL 6-4 (Raid) Match Replay ROKKR 3-0 Royal Ravens MIN 250-157 (Raid) MIN 6-4 (Moscow) MIN 3-2 (Raid) N/A N/A Match Replay Ultra 2-3 Guerrillas TOR 250-242 (Crossroads) LAG 6-1 (Moscow) LAG 3-1 (Raid) TOR 250-199 (Garrison) LAG 6-1 (Raid)

Clutch plays save FaZe, ROKKR & Guerrillas get key wins

Atlanta FaZe sealed a perfect 5-0 record for themselves in Stage 1 after taking down the upstart Paris Legion, although the series was far from a certainty. After an insanely tight first couple of maps, the two teams traded blows to force a game five, which featured a spectacular 1v3 from Simp in a key round.

Atlanta ended up winning the map in round 10 and securing the 3-2 series victory, but it didn’t come without controversy. Cellium’s clutch 1v2 for the win was scrutinized by other CDL pros, including the likes of Octane, SlasheR, and Clayster, who criticized the FaZe player for snaking – exploiting an overpowered mechanic that’s generally frowned upon in the league.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!@Cellium follows @SimpXO's 1v3 with his own 1v2 and @ATLFaZe win the series in game five 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Tt7w2OV2wu — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 27, 2021

In the following match, Minnesota ROKKR got back to winning way after taking care of business against London Royal Ravens with a clean sweep. The victory gave ROKKR a 3-2 record in Stage 1 while Royal Ravens dropped to 0-5, confirming their position at the bottom of Group A.

The day rounded off with LA Guerrillas picking up their second victory of the season with a 3-2 win over Toronto Ultra. It was pure domination on the two S&Ds for Guerrillas, who finish Stage 1 with a 2-3 record. As for Ultra, their struggles continue to worsen as the team that many believed to be a darkhorse contender this year has now lost four in a row.

Day 7: Sunday, February 28

Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D Match Replay Subliners 3-1 Surge SEA 250-205 (Raid) NY 6-3 (Miami) NY 3-0 (Raid) NY 250-226 (Moscow) N/A Game 2 OpTic 3-1 Mutineers FLA 250-229 (Garrison) CHI 6-5 (Checkmate) CHI 3-2 (Checkmate) CHI 250-178 (Checkmate) N/A Game 3 Empire 3-0 Thieves DAL 250-212 (Raid) DAL 6-5 (Checkmate) DAL 3-1 (Raid) N/A N/A

Empire dominate Thieves, Subliners & OpTic finish Super Week strong

Not many teams looked better at CDL Super Week than the New York Subliners, who finished off a strong week with their third win out of four matches. After dropping the first map, NYSL amped things up a notch and it was the red-hot Asim making big play after big play yet again. The victory means NY finished Group A as the third seed, guaranteeing them a start in the Stage 1 Major Winners Bracket.

OpTic Chicago followed suit in their own series vs Florida Mutineers, which looked like it could end up being an upset after the Mutineers took the first Hardpoint. What followed were two tight map victories by OpTic, including a huge effort on round 11 to prevent them from going down 0-2.

What an S&D! @OpTicCHI clutch up in Round 11 to tie up the series!#BrickByBrick | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/llX9zYP61w — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 28, 2021

Eventually, Chicago asserted their dominance in the second Hardpoint to finish off the series. With the win, the Green Wall finished Super Week on a three-game winning streak and will start the Stage 1 Major in the first round of the Winners Bracket. Mutineers will be forced to start in the Losers Bracket after finishing Group B in fifth place.

The final match of Day 7, and arguably the biggest of the entire event, saw Dallas Empire hand LA Thieves their first loss of the season with a stunning sweep that not many would have predicted. Theives had a chance to make a series of it in game 2, but this incredibly high-IQ play from Crimsix won the key S&D map in round 11.

CRIMSIX 😱😱😱 A 1v2 NINJA DEFUSE IN ROUND 11!#DefendTheThrone | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/3uey4j89Kk — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) March 1, 2021

With the victory, Empire finish Stage 1 at 4-1, the same record as Thieves but by virtue of beating them, the defending champs get the top seed in Group A.

CDL Super Week essentials

CDL Super Week: Format & CDL Points

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Super Week: Teams & Rosters

All 12 teams participated in the Week 2 event, split into the two groups that were drawn at the start of Stage 1. All teams within the same group played each other once during the Stage, for a total of five matches.

Group A

Team Roster Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0 Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.