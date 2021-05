Atlanta FaZe are your Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major champions! From Prestinni’s ballsy ninja defuse to Shotzzy’s incredible clutch vs OpTic Chicago, the event was jam-packed with insane plays!

We saw players pulling off 1v4s, Round 11 aces, and insane Hardpoint sprees throughout the weekend, really showing why these players are the very best in the game.

Which was your favorite moment from the weekend? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoIntel!

Discover more: Loony reveals real reason behind Surge benching in CDL