How to watch CDL Stage 2 Week 2: stream, schedule, results, more

The 2021 Call of Duty League season rolls on with Week 2 of Stage 2, and we’ve got everything you need to watch and follow all the action live with the official stream, live results, full schedule, and more.

CDL Stage 2 Week 2 takes place March 25-28.

FaZe and OpTic come in as group leaders after Week 1.

Valuable CDL points on the line ahead of $500K Stage 2 Major.

After a crazy first week filled with upsets and incredible series, Stage 2 resumes with what should be another exciting weekend of matches. Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago come in as leaders of Group A and B, respectively, but there’s still a lot that can change heading into the second $500,000 Major of the season.

All 12 teams will be looking to make upward pushes within their groups, in order to improve their seeding for the Major. With marquee matchups like FaZe vs Thieves and ROKKR vs OpTic, a lot can still change as the competitive action keeps heating up.

CDL Stage 2 Week 2: Official stream

CDL Stage 2 Week 2: Full schedule

As per usual, Week 2 takes place over four days: two matches each on Thursday and Friday followed by a pair of three-match days on Saturday and Sunday.

Day 1 – Thursday, March 25

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (Mar 26) Game 1 Legion vs Empire 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 7:00PM 6:00 AM Game 2 ROKKR vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 8:30 PM 7:30 AM

Day 2 – Friday, March 26

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (Mar 27) Game 1 Royal Ravens vs Thieves 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 7:00PM 6:00 AM Game 2 Guerrillas vs Subliners 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 8:30 PM 7:30 AM

Day 3 – Saturday, March 27

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (Mar 28) Game 1 Royal Ravens vs Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 7:00PM 6:00 AM Game 2 Thieves vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 8:30 PM 7:30 AM Game 3 Guerrillas vs Ultra 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 10:00 PM 9:00 AM

Day 4 – Sunday, March 28

Match PDT EDT GMT AEDT (Mar 29) Game 1 Surge vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 7:00PM 6:00 AM Game 2 ROKKR vs Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 8:30 PM 7:30 AM Game 3 Mutineers vs OpTic 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 10:00 PM 9:00 AM

CDL Stage 2 Week 2: Format & info

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse*, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express*, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

*Apocalypse HP & Express S&D were added to the Stage 2 rotation in place of Crossroads & Garrison.

CDL Stage 2 Week 2: Teams & rosters

Following a pair of roster changes ahead of last week’s Home Series, the CDL Rostermania carousel has spun again for Week 2 with another two team changes.

LA Thieves have opted to bench Temp in favor of former Challengers star Venom, while Minnesota ROKKR attempt to address their recent struggles by signing rookie Standy as a replacement for MajorManiak, who will be on the bench.

Group A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (10-0) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys Los Angeles Thieves (6-4) Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Venom New York Subliners (7-5) Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack Los Angeles Guerrillas (3-6) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid Toronto Ultra (3-7) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX London Royal Ravens (1-6) Zed, Dylan, Seany, PaulEhx

Group B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Dallas Empire (7-3) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY OpTic Chicago (7-3) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Florida Mutineers (4-6) Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune Paris Legion (3-5) AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz Minnesota ROKKR (3-5) Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Seattle Surge (2-6) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, a full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format and more.