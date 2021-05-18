CDL roster change rumors after Stage 3 Major: Paris Legion, Royal Ravens, Seattle Surge - Dexerto

With FaZe crowned champions once again at the CDL Stage 3 Major, teams are wasting no time in making moves to try to compete with the dominant force in Call of Duty. Among the movers are Paris Legion, London Royal Ravens, and Seattle Surge.

These three squads all finished outside of the top 8 at the major, leaving them far adrift from the top teams in the standings. They are currently the bottom three teams overall.

It’s unsurprising then that roster changes are inbound. With a return to LAN looming, it’s time for the bottom teams in the CDL to get their house in order before the latter half of the season.

Advertisement

Paris Legion

Paris Legion originally targetted Renato ‘Saints’ Forza from New York Subliners’ Academy team, but Dot Esports reports that they were put off by a $25,000 buyout.

Instead, Legion are now reportedly targeting Alex ‘Zaptius’ Bonilla, currently of the Royal Ravens.

Legion Roster (rumored)

AquA

Classic

Skrapz

Zaptius

London Royal Ravens

Zaptius was only on a temporary contract with the Ravens, making his move to Legion a smooth one. In his place, Ravens are expected to call up Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid to the starting lineup, with his visa now approved.

Watch: CDL Stage 3 Major top 10 plays

However, Ravens are reported to have more plans beyond this too – with Zach ‘Zed’ Denyer set to be benched, as Alex ‘Alexx’ Carpenter returns to the starting lineup after a stint out due to personal reasons.

Advertisement

Raven’s Roster (rumored)

PaulEhx

Seany

Alexx

Afro

Seattle Surge

Finally, Seattle Surge are set to be forced into a change, with CDL Intel’s Crone reporting that Decemate has benched himself, only two weeks after joining. He could be set for a return to Challengers.

Loony remains a substitute for the roster, so could be set for a return to the starting lineup.

At the time of writing, none of these changes are confirmed, and things can and do change fast in Call of Duty esports.