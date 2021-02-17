Logo
CDL reveals 2021 Opening Weekend broke viewership records for Call of Duty

Published: 17/Feb/2021 19:00

by Tanner Pierce
The CDL 2021 season has officially kicked off with the Opening Weekend and plenty of people tuned in to check it out, as Activision has revealed that some staggering viewership records were broken during the weekend. 

If you watched the CDL 2021 Opening Weekend via YouTube from February 11 to February 14 then you helped the league break some viewership records for the esport.

According to a press release from YouTube, the 2021 Opening Weekend was the most viewed CDL event outside of Champs Weekend. Specifically, the entire event garnered an average-minute-audience (AMA) of 80K, while 1.4 million hours of match content was watched.

Activision
The Opening Weekend of the 2021 CDL season was the most-watched regular season weekend ever.

The highlight of the weekend came from the match between Optic Chicago and Atlanta FaZe, which hit a record number of viewers for a regular-season game, garnering a peak viewership of 131,000.

It also seems like the partnership with YouTube to allow for in-game drops has paid off, as the company reported that over 209,000 CoD accounts were linked to YouTube “by the end of the Opening Weekend.” Similar to Twitch, this allows for players to earn in-game items and rewards simply by watching the stream.

Given the fact that this was just the Opening Weekend, the CDL 2021 season is just getting started. Week 2 of Stage 1 is set to run from Thursday, February 18 to Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Watch now: Top 10 plays & moments from CDL Opening Weekend

Week 2 will feature some marquee matchups, including Toronto Ultra facing both OpTic Chicago and Atlanta FaZe, as well as New York Subliners rounding off the weekend against Minnesota ROKKR.

That said, however, it’s hard to imagine the second week topping the first in terms of viewership numbers since there was a lot of hype surrounding the start of the season, and not to mention there’s not FaZe vs OpTic this time around.

Sydnicate mocks Warzone’s anti-cheat efforts as blatant hacker ruins game

Published: 17/Feb/2021 17:04

by James Busby
Activision

Syndicate Warzone Warzone Season 1

Despite Activision’s current efforts to fix Warzone’s prolific hacking issue, many streamers and the wider community have continued to run into cheaters. 

To say that Warzone Season 1 has gotten off to a rough start would be a huge understatement. Aside from the countless game-breaking bugs and usual performance issues, there have been an influx of hackers. In fact, things have gotten so bad that many of the game’s top players have voiced their concerns over the general health of the game. 

However, these frustrations seemed to die down after Activision announced that they had banned over 60,000 and promised to fix their anti-cheat. For a while, it seemed that hacking problem had been alleviated and games weren’t filled with cheaters. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for these game-ruining players to return. 

Syndicate stunned by Warzone hacker

After Activision announced that they were going to clean up Warzone’s hacking issue, many fans were hopeful that Warzone lobbies would get better. While 60,000 account bans is hardly a large number, it at least seemed like Activision were finally listening to the current backlash. 

However, when you consider how easy it is to get around Warzone’s anti-cheat, this is hardly a big number. In fact, many hackers have even been so brazen as to explain how easy it is to bypass the current system. As a result, it didn’t take long for Call of Duty streamers like Thomas ‘Syndicate’ Cassell to bump into hackers while streaming. 

“Didn’t [Activision] literally just put out like another tweet, being like ‘we’re so proud that we’ve just banned another wave, and we’ve stepped up our anti-cheat.’” The streamer continues to watch as the hacker snaps onto targets, effortlessly taking them down with highly accurate shots from their Kar98k. 

“The other guy has to pull out the Riot Shield and move towards him with it,” shouts Syndicate. However, the streamer is quickly stunned as the cheater begins to shoot his enemy through the wall to claim an easy win. 

For now, it seems that Activision’s current efforts to rid Warzone of its current hackers are not working. We’ll just have to see whether a more robust anti-cheat system will be added in Season 2