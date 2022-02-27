CDL pros reveal best Vanguard graphic and controller settings to climb in Ranked

Having the best settings in Vanguard is crucial to climbing the Ranked ladder as one single jitter can ruin an important moment. However, thanks to Atlanta FaZe coach James ‘Crowder’ Crowder, players will get to know which ones are the best.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked was released on February 18, meaning that plenty of CoD fans have been able to test their mettle by climbing the ranks.

Whether you’re already Challenger or just starting your competitive adventure, you’ll need the best settings to give you that extra boost over opponents.

That’s where the Atlanta FaZe come into play, as the team’s head coach Crowder has revealed the settings that the majority of CDL pros are using.

Best Vanguard settings for Ranked play

In a YouTube video, Crowder explained the reasoning for each choice for controller players and how some of these options can be player-specific like audio.

Graphics

Starting off with Graphics, it’s will depend on what your PC is able to handle. But, without a doubt, there are the ideal graphics settings you’ll want to use.

Display settings



Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display Resolution : Auto

: Auto Refresh Rate : 239.970

: 239.970 V-Sync (Gameplay) : Off

: Off Frame Rate Limit : Gameplay: 335 (Max) Menu: 60

: Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic Display Gamma : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) HDR: Automatic

Quality

Quality Presets : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100

: 100 Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Details & Textures: Low on every setting

Gameplay

Field of View : 100 ADS Field of View: Affected

: 100 Camera Movement : Least (50%)

: Least (50%) World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Controller settings

For controller, Crowder gave the sensitivity that he is comfortable on and pros like Simp and Scump use very similar ones as well.

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity : 6

: 6 Vertical Stick Sensitive : 6

: 6 Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom : On ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom) : 1 for all

: On Button Layout Preset : Tactical Flipped Flip L1/R1 with L2/R2 : On

: Tactical Flipped Vertical Aim (On Foot) : Standard

: Standard Aim Response Curve Type : Dynamic

: Dynamic Left Stick Min Input Deadzone : 5

: 5 Right Stick Min Input Deadzone: 5

As the coach of the Atlanta FaZe, Crowder has some of the most knowledge on his own team as well as CDL pros.

So, with FaZe dominating the league in 2021 and picking up where they left off in 2022, you will certainty want to try out these settings yourself.