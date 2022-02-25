CDL pros concerned for Major 1 as Vanguard aim assist exploit hasn’t been fixed

Call of Duty League pros are worried for the Major 1 tournament as a lingering aim assist issue in Vanguard still hasn’t been fixed, making it impossible to play.

The CDL has already concluded it’s three week qualifier process in preperation for the first major tournament of the season. With the event set to begin on March 3, some players are questioning whether or not the game is playable.

Aim assist is a huge part of Call of Duty as it helps even the best in the world center their shot and melt opponents.

Playing without it is nearly impossible, and an issue that’s been around since December, is still causing players to lose their aim assist in matches.

Vanguard aim assist bug could plague CDL Major 1

Haven’t felt comfortable on the map in weeks let alone shoot straight, first time ever for me btw https://t.co/pU8ImV4dKP — daunte (@SibDMDL) February 25, 2022

Seattle Surge pro Daunte ‘Sib’ Gray tweeted out that while practicing he felt like he had no aim assist. Sib added that he has been struggling the past few weeks with this, which could attest to the Surge losing streak.

Other players replied to them that they were experiencing similar issues. This led to some investigating from the community which they found out that a glitch is still part of the game.

According to the Sledgehammer Games Trello board, this problem has been noted by the devs. It’s labeled “Aim assist toggles on and off when the player is engaging an enemy player.”

However, back in December, this same card was actually called something else. SHG previously marked this as only occurring when shooting at an enemy using the perk Cold Blooded. But, it seems that’s not the case anymore.

Now, it can apparently happen at anytime, which adds a huge RNG factor to gunfights. With the first big CDL LAN of the year around the corner, pros and fans will have to wait and see if SHG patches this.