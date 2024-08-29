CDL pros already beating Warzone’s best on Black Ops 6’s Area 99 map

At COD Next, a number of top Call of Duty pros, streamers, and content creators got to go hands-on with the upcoming Black Ops 6, as well as play a few games of the new Resurgence map due to drop alongside it, Area 99 — and the CDL stars dominated their opposition.

The Call of Duty League is home to the greatest COD players in the world, but there has been some debate in recent years over whether they or the Warzone pros are better.

While players like DiazBiffle, Shifty, and more have clearly got the gunskill and movement to put CDL pros to the test, many struggle to imagine them truly dominating in competitive COD, unlike in Warzone where we’ve seen COD pros go over and perform really well.

This was once again put to the test on Wednesday, August 28, at COD NEXT, when Area 99 was unveiled as the next Resurgence map for Warzone.

While there were a number of top Warzone pros and streamers in attendance, and multiple matches going on at once, one trio consistently came out on top of all of their opposition: OpTic Gaming’s Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams, Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro, and retired Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni.

The trio ended up winning four games in a row, including a combined 47 kills in one of them, with Shotzzy just shy of a 20-bomb with 19 kills.

This is despite coming up against some tricky competition throughout the matches, but considering Shotzzy and Kenny are just over a month out from both becoming two-time world champions, it would’ve been hard to bet against them.

Obviously, it wasn’t just one big Warzone LAN lobby, so it’s worth noting that loads of the Warzone pros excelled in their own matches — but they did get outshined by the CDL’s finest on their own playground.

