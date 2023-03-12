CDL pro Ghosty explains why the “real tournament” starts on Sunday

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Daniel ‘Ghosty‘ Rothe revealed the key behind OpTic Texas’ grueling CDL Major 3 losers bracket run and gave some insight into the team’s mentality for Championship Sunday.

Boston Breach shocked the OpTic Texas faithful at CDL Major 3, taking down the Greenwall 3-0 in the opening round. Boston’s Ben ‘Beans’ McMellon tied the 2023 single-game Search & Destroy kill record, posting 17, silencing the Esports Stadium Arlington.

Texas entered Friday with its tournament life on the line. London Royal Ravens didn’t want to go down without a fight either and came out swinging. The entire series was close and it all come down to the final S&D.

The Royal Ravens gave it their all but ultimately fell short. OpTic advanced and later took care of business against Florida without many scares.

In their final Saturday night match, the home-town team came up against a red-hot Seattle Surge in Elimination Round 3, and the Dallas crowd helped energize Ghosty & Crew to a 3-1 victory.

OpTic Texas regain and make Championship Sunday run

Call of Duty League OpTic Texas finds itself with a chance to win Major 3 after an early slip.

Ghosty earned his first two major victories in an OpTic jersey on Saturday, and his excitement was apparent.

“We got the job done; I am proud of us that we got to Champ Sunday. That was the goal, and now the real tournament starts, sort of speak.”

When asked about the difference in this series and their early loss to Boston, the young star told Dexerto that it was all about communication.

“It was just keeping the comms cool. I don’t know when the listen-ins are happening, but during the Boston match, we definitely sounded frantic. And even in the London match. But during the listen-ins during the last two matches, we felt really good and calm.”

He also explained that the squad got a huge boost from the raucous Dallas crowd as well. “During the Seattle match, it was different because we were obviously doing very well putting on a show. It just felt like the crowd helped chain the momentum.”

Heading into championship Sunday, OpTic gets a chance to enact revenge against Boston in Elimination Round 4, but Rothe isn’t phased by whoever is on the other side of the stage.

“To be honest, It doesn’t really matter who we are playing. At the end of the day, all I care about is playing with my boys as a unit, and we can load up against anyone, and I would be confident.”