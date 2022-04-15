CDL pro FaZe Arcitys ruthlessly roasts CoD hacker after exposing them in Vanguard

A blatant cheater found their way into one of FaZe clan Arcity’s games of CDL CoD Vanguard and gloated about the nature of their hacks, which they showed off on camera. Alec promptly laid into the hacker.

Hackers and heaters have become such commonplace in Call of Duty that rarely does anyone bat an eyelid anymore. Even the number #2 Ranked Vanguard player in the world uses cheats as well.

It was too much for FaZe member Alec AKA Arcitys who had one in his game of Vanguard. Not only that, but the hacker was very vocal about their cheats and gleefully showed them off to their viewers.

CoD Vanguard hacker frustrates Arcitys

It’s become far too easy to get a hold of cheats now and the streamer in question, who we shall not name, briefly showed the people watching his stream his box of cheats on camera.

“Look at this s**t, look at this s**t bro. Nah, I did it on purpose. Look, look, look,” the hacker says as they try and get people to be fully aware of his cheats and what his intentions are.

The hacker was just showing off their cheats on stream and saying that he doesn't get banned. We need anti-cheat please 😭pic.twitter.com/8Vi0tqplvT — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) April 14, 2022

He blatantly exposes his cheats box which clearly indicates that it can give the player visual clues as to the whereabouts of the opposing team.

At the end of the game, FaZe Arcitys was clearly very unhappy with the hacker and decided to rip into the player.

“Shut the f**k up, yo, drop your f**king balls and talk to me b**ch. Listen to you, yo shut the f**k up b**ch. Listen, you’re hacking brother shut the f**k up.”

The legend @Arcitys putting a hacker in their place 🤝 😂 This person was purposely showing their cheats on stream. pic.twitter.com/9BWKOYdlXV — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) April 14, 2022

The whole scenario clearly frustrated the FaZe who was understandably upset given that these cheats were being used in an actual CDL match.

Despite the presence of the RICOCHET anti-cheat system, it seems that hackers are constantly finding new ways to evolve their methods to work around Activision’s security system.