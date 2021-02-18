CDL postpones Week 2 matches due to Texas power outages - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League has opted to delay the start of Stage 1 Week 2 of the 2021 season after massive snowstorms in Texas have caused power outage issues for many of the pro players who are currently located there.
With the CDL being held mostly online in 2021, many teams decided to relocate to Texas in order for everyone to play on the same servers and mitigate the effect that online connection differences can have on matches.
Unfortunately, the Lone Star State has been overwhelmed with lots of snow and bad weather over the past few days, causing failures to the power grid that’s led to widespread power outages.
With plenty of pros suffering from these issues, playing Week 2 as it was originally scheduled (Feb 18-21) was going to be virtually impossible, and thus the league has decided to postpone the matches.
The CDL 2021 season has officially kicked off with the Opening Weekend and plenty of people tuned in to check it out, as Activision has revealed that some staggering viewership records were broken during the weekend.
If you watched the CDL 2021 Opening Weekend via YouTube from February 11 to February 14 then you helped the league break some viewership records for the esport.
According to a press release from YouTube, the 2021 Opening Weekend was the most viewed CDL event outside of Champs Weekend. Specifically, the entire event garnered an average-minute-audience (AMA) of 80K, while 1.4 million hours of match content was watched.
The Opening Weekend of the 2021 CDL season was the most-watched regular season weekend ever.
The highlight of the weekend came from the match between Optic Chicago and Atlanta FaZe, which hit a record number of viewers for a regular-season game, garnering a peak viewership of 131,000.
It also seems like the partnership with YouTube to allow for in-game drops has paid off, as the company reported that over 209,000 CoD accounts were linked to YouTube “by the end of the Opening Weekend.” Similar to Twitch, this allows for players to earn in-game items and rewards simply by watching the stream.
Given the fact that this was just the Opening Weekend, the CDL 2021 season is just getting started. Week 2 of Stage 1 is set to run from Thursday, February 18 to Sunday, February 21, 2021.
That said, however, it’s hard to imagine the second week topping the first in terms of viewership numbers since there was a lot of hype surrounding the start of the season, and not to mention there’s not FaZe vs OpTic this time around.