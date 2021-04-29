How to watch CDL Stage 3 Paris Home Series: stream, schedule, scores

The 2021 Call of Duty League season keeps rolling with Week 2 of Stage 3, officially named the Paris Legion Home Series. Watch and follow all the action live with the official stream, live scores, full schedule, and more.
- Paris Home Series takes place Thursday, April 29 – Sunday, May 2.
- Day 1 matchups: Royal Ravens vs Subliners, Thieves vs FaZe.
- Weekend wraps up with OpTic vs Thieves clash on Sunday.
We’ve officially hit the midway point of the 2021 regular season, and with the playoff race getting tighter and tighter, lots of valuable CDL points will be up for grabs at the Paris Home Series.
OpTic Chicago, LA Thieves, and Toronto Ultra all come into Week 2 with perfect 2-0 records, but expect the group standings to be massively shaken up once the weekend is over.
CDL Paris Home Series: Official stream
CDL Paris Home Series: Day 1 schedule
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Apr 30)
|B
|Royal Ravens vs Subliners
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|B
|Thieves vs FaZe
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
CDL Paris Home Series: Upcoming schedule
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (May 1)
|A
|Guerrillas vs Ultra
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|Legion vs ROKKR
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
SATURDAY, MAY 1
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (May 2)
|B
|Royal Ravens vs FaZe
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|Guerrillas vs Empire
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|B
|Surge vs Subliners
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
SUNDAY, MAY 2
|Group
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (May 3)
|A
|Legion vs Mutineers
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|A
|ROKKR vs Ultra
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|B
|Thieves vs OpTic
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|8:00 AM
CDL Paris Home Series: Format & info
- Location: Online
- Prize Pool: N/A
- CDL Points: 10 per win
- Maps & Modes:
- Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
- Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
CDL Paris Home Series essentials
CDL Paris Home Series: Teams & lineups
Unlike Week 1, which saw a whopping six players make either their league or new team debut, there aren’t any roster changes going into Week 2. That said, with the likes of Cheen, HyDra, FeLo and others now in their second week of CDL action, it’s still worth keeping an eye on how these new players perform.
GROUP A
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Dallas Empire (12-8)
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
|Toronto Ultra (12-9)
|Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
|Minnesota RØKKR (7-8)
|Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
|Florida Mutineers (7-10)
|Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune
|Los Angeles Guerrillas (6-9)
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen
|Paris Legion (4-10)
|AquA, Classic, Skrapz, Temp
GROUP B
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Atlanta FaZe (14-3)
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|OpTic Chicago (12-7)
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|New York Subliners (10-7)
|Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra
|Los Angeles Thieves (11-8)
|Kenny, TJHaLy, Venom, Drazah
|Seattle Surge (4-11)
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
|London Royal Ravens (2-12)
|Seany, Zaptius, Zed, PaulEhx
Note: Starting lineups are not confirmed until the start of each match
Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.