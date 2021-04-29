How to watch CDL Stage 3 Paris Home Series: stream, schedule, scores

The 2021 Call of Duty League season keeps rolling with Week 2 of Stage 3, officially named the Paris Legion Home Series. Watch and follow all the action live with the official stream, live scores, full schedule, and more.

Paris Home Series takes place Thursday, April 29 – Sunday, May 2.

Day 1 matchups: Royal Ravens vs Subliners, Thieves vs FaZe.

Weekend wraps up with OpTic vs Thieves clash on Sunday.

We’ve officially hit the midway point of the 2021 regular season, and with the playoff race getting tighter and tighter, lots of valuable CDL points will be up for grabs at the Paris Home Series.

OpTic Chicago, LA Thieves, and Toronto Ultra all come into Week 2 with perfect 2-0 records, but expect the group standings to be massively shaken up once the weekend is over.

CDL Paris Home Series: Official stream

CDL Paris Home Series: Day 1 schedule

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Apr 30) B Royal Ravens vs Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM B Thieves vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

CDL Paris Home Series: Upcoming schedule

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 1) A Guerrillas vs Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A Legion vs ROKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 2) B Royal Ravens vs FaZe 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A Guerrillas vs Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM B Surge vs Subliners 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

SUNDAY, MAY 2

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 3) A Legion vs Mutineers 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM A ROKKR vs Ultra 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM B Thieves vs OpTic 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

Watch Now: Can OpTic Chicago finally win championships? | CDL Preview Show

CDL Paris Home Series: Format & info

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Paris Home Series essentials

Watch Now: Can LA Thieves beat OpTic & FaZe in Week 2?

CDL Paris Home Series: Teams & lineups

Unlike Week 1, which saw a whopping six players make either their league or new team debut, there aren’t any roster changes going into Week 2. That said, with the likes of Cheen, HyDra, FeLo and others now in their second week of CDL action, it’s still worth keeping an eye on how these new players perform.

GROUP A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Dallas Empire (12-8) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY Toronto Ultra (12-9) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Minnesota RØKKR (7-8) Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Florida Mutineers (7-10) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune Los Angeles Guerrillas (6-9) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen Paris Legion (4-10) AquA, Classic, Skrapz, Temp

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (14-3) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys OpTic Chicago (12-7) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy New York Subliners (10-7) Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra Los Angeles Thieves (11-8) Kenny, TJHaLy, Venom, Drazah Seattle Surge (4-11) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony London Royal Ravens (2-12) Seany, Zaptius, Zed, PaulEhx

Note: Starting lineups are not confirmed until the start of each match

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.