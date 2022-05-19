CDL Major 3 qualifiers: Biggest storylines in week 2 – FaZe over OpTic, Paris Legion on the up?

CDL Major 3 looks set to be one of the most competitive events in CoD history, with teams like Minnesota RØKKR and Paris Legion looking capable of taking wins despite their low standing on the leaderboards. But what are the biggest storylines in week 2 of qualifiers?

Week 1 of Major 3 qualifiers saw some interesting results. Minnesota RØKKR flew up our CDL power rankings after a 2-0 start to the Major 3 cycle, not dropping a map at all.

Meanwhile, Major 2 winners LA Guerrillas went 0-6 map count across their two series, and announced the day after Week 1 finished that Peirce ‘Gunless’ Hillman would be returning to the starting roster, replacing Kris ‘Spart’ Cervantez.

Here are the biggest storylines to watch out for in Week 2.

Paris Legion finally find wins?

Paris Legion have clearly improved from the start of the season, but they’re still struggling to get their feet over the line and actually win the important matches.

Champs qualification seems like a pipe dream at this point, with Paris having earned just 20 CDL points so far this season. For comparison, 10th-placed Toronto Ultra are on 70 points, so there’s some real catching up to do. Luckily for them, that doesn’t seem as impossible as it once did.

LA Guerrillas: Really just a flash in the pan?

Nobody saw the LA Guerrillas’ Cinderella run at Major 2 coming, and while many predicted it could be a huge turnaround for the franchise’s success, that looks like it might have just been wishful thinking.

The question is, were they really just a flash-in-the-pan, one-hit-wonder? They looked so good against teams like Atlanta FaZe that it’s almost unfathomable, but with two relatively easy fixtures against Florida Mutineers and Paris Legion this week, they’re going to want to come out swinging in preparation for the big teams.

Minnesota RØKKR finding form at perfect time again?

In the Cold War season in 2021, Minnesota RØKKR were a decent side for much of the year, until the Stage 5 Major when they pulled off the greatest comeback and reverse sweep in Call of Duty history.

Now, RØKKR are showing signs of improvement, and it begs the question: Can they do the same thing again and become a championship-caliber squad at the remaining tournaments leading up to Champs?

Perfect time for FaZe to topple OpTic

FaZe vs OpTic is a storied matchup in Call of Duty, and this year, it’s no different. They’ve both got the better of each other over the years, winning multiple championships at the expense of the other, but this year the Greenwall has a clear advantage.

OpTic has a 3-0 series record against FaZe in Vanguard, but with Prolute stepping in as a temporary replacement for iLLeY, this is FaZe’s best chance to turn the tide. The question is whether they can do it — especially by the time LAN rolls around.