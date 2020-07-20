CDL London Challengers final placements: FaZe Academy wins fifth event

The penultimate Call of Duty League Challengers event has wrapped up as winners of the London Open have now been crowned. Here’s how the action went down across Europe, North America, and the Oceanic region.

Modern Warfare’s time in the competitive Call of Duty spotlight has almost come to an end. With just one Open event left, amateur players are closing in on the Challengers Finals starting August 15. Before we get there, however, plenty of money is still up for grabs.

Dozens of teams from three major regions battled it out this past weekend in the CDC London Open 2. $7,500 was on the line for North America, $6,000 for Europe, and $1,500 for APAC.

While some teams remained dominant from previous weeks, others were able to cause upsets throughout the online brackets. Here’s how everything played out in the latest Challengers Open.

CDC London Open NA placements

Many familiar faces lined up for the competition this time around, as teams are all looking to peak in time for the biggest Challengers event of the year. Unfortunately for some, such as the UYU squad, championship-caliber form was not quite on display as they dropped out of the loser’s bracket early on.

Throughout the North American side of the competition, it was the Atlanta FaZe Academy team that stood tall. The formidable roster pushed through the Winner’s side of the bracket all the way through until the Grand Finals.

It was here that they met former champions in Triumph Gaming. Though defeat wasn’t in the cards as they ended a Winner’s bracket curse and managed to close out the overall event win, taking home the lions share of the NA prize pool for their fifth Open win of the year.

Place Prize Money Team 1 $ 4,500 AF Academy 2 $ 2,000 Triumph 3 $ 1,000 Kentucky Bijuu Bash Bros 4 - Five Star 5-6 - Carnage Gaming Escaping Reality 7-8 - Pryde UYU

CDC London Open EU placements

Results on the European end were a bit spicier than usual as the expected favorites fell down a peg. Team WaR has been on a tear throughout the Modern Warfare cycle, ever since a third-place finish at the Minnesota Launch Weekend Open.

They’ve won all but four Open events over the past six months but their latest hot streak has now come to an end. After five event wins in a row, Team WaR was knocked down to second place in the London Open. ‘Connect 5izzle’ beat them in both the Winner’s Finals and the Grand Finals.

Place Prize Money Team 1 $ 3,500 Connect 5izzle 2 $ 1,500 Team WaR 3 $ 1,000 Team Kettles 4 - TrainHard Esport 5-6 - Team Singularity Team BDS 7-8 - We Move Doug Censor Martin v7

Renegades continued their reign over the APAC region this past weekend. Now sitting on a thirteen event win-streak, the team has remained unchallenged in the region throughout the entire Modern Warfare cycle.

Competition proved to be extremely close across NA and EU, this time. In just a few short weeks, teams will be battling for more again. A collective $500,000 will be up for grabs as the Challengers Finals kick off on August 15.