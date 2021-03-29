How to watch CDL Guerrillas Home Series: stream, schedule, scores

The third and final week of the 2021 Call of Duty League season’s Stage 2 is here in the form of the LA Guerrillas Home Series, and we’ve got everything you need to watch and follow all the action live.

Stage 2, Week 3 Guerrillas Home Series takes place April 1-4.

Final chance for teams to improve seeding for $500K Stage 2 Major.

Marquee matchups: CHI vs DAL, DAL vs FLA, CHI vs SEA, LAG vs LAT

Stage 2 of the 2021 CDL season is almost in the books as we’ve reached the final week of action ahead of the second $500,000 Major. Following a crazy Week 2 that was full of upsets and unpredictable outcomes, both Groups have all to play for as the seeding is still very much up in the air.

While it looks like FaZe have Group A pretty much locked up, Group B is a different story as a couple of big upsets led to a major shakeup in the standings. Empire, Mutineers, and Surge are all tied at 2-1 atop the group, while OpTic have fallen all the way down to fifth after a disastrous 0-2 week.

CDL Guerrillas Home Series: Official Stream

CDL Guerrillas Home Series: Full schedule

As per usual, this event’s matches are spread across four days: two each on Thursday and Friday followed by a pair of three-match days on Saturday and Sunday

Day 1 – Thursday, April 1

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEDT (Apr 2) B Mutineers vs Empire 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 6:00 AM B Surge vs OpTic 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 7:30 AM

Day 2 – Friday, April 2

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEDT (Apr 3) A Royal Ravens vs Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 6:00 AM A Guerrillas vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 7:30 AM

Day 3 – Saturday, April 3

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEDT (Apr 4) B Legion vs Mutineers 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 6:00 AM B Surge vs RØKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 7:30 AM A Ultra vs Subliners 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 9:00 AM

Day 4 – Sunday, April 4

Group Match PDT EDT BST AEDT (Apr 5) A Royal Ravens vs FaZe 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 6:00 AM A Guerrillas vs Thieves 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 7:30 AM B OpTic vs Empire 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 9:00 AM

CDL Guerrillas Home Series: Format & info

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse*, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express*, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

*Apocalypse HP & Express S&D were added to the Stage 2 rotation in place of Crossroads & Garrison.

CDL Guerrillas Home Series: Teams & Lineups

Unlike Week 2, which featured a couple of high-profile roster moves, none of the teams made any changes to their starting lineup heading into Week 3.

Group A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (11-0) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys New York Subliners (9-5) Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack Los Angeles Thieves (6-6) Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Venom Toronto Ultra (4-7) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Los Angeles Guerrillas (3-8) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid London Royal Ravens (2-7) Zed, Dylan, Seany, PaulEhx

Group B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Dallas Empire (8-4) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY OpTic Chicago (7-5) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Minnesota RØKKR (5-5) Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Florida Mutineers (5-6) Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune Seattle Surge (3-6) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony Paris Legion (3-7) AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz

*Starting lineups are not confirmed until the start of each match

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.