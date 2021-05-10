CDL Dallas Home Series top 10 plays: Arcitys & Skyz steal the show - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League’s Dallas Empire Home Series (Week 3 of Stage 3) was full of exciting and intense moments. Here, we take a look back at some of the best plays from the weekend.

Whether it was Skyz expertly dismantling the Dallas Empire with a 1v3 on Express or Arcitys clutching up to top his twin brother Prestinni in a big 1v1, there were plenty of moments from Week 3 that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Which was your favorite moment from the weekend? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoIntel!

Discover More: The truth behind the OpTic Gaming CoD dynasty