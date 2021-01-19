CDL Champs Dallas Empire sign FeLo as substitute - Dexerto

The reigning Call of Duty League Champions, Dallas Empire have signed 23-year-old veteran Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson to complete their roster for the upcoming 2021 campaign.
FeLo is going to join the Empire as a substitute player after playing for Triumph. A specialist in Search & Destroy, he’s expected to bolster the team’s prowess in the stringent game type now that the league is moving to a 4v4 format.
“Bringing FeLo to the team was a natural move for us as we prepare to repeat our championship run from the League’s first season,” Empire’s Head Coach Ray ‘Rambo’ Lussier said. “He’s a world-class search and destroy player and helped us prepare for the Grand Finals last year, so we’re expecting great things from him.”
Years ago, FeLo made a name for himself online as one of the best S&D players, and the Team Envy-owned org are going to rely on him to bring a new type of heat to Dallas’ heavy-hitting squad.
“Blessed to be a part of such a great organization, going to help the boys in any way I can this year,” FeLo said of the announcement. “Thank you guys for all the love.”
FeLo has signed with Dallas Empire, but the move is pending league approval.
Dallas Empire’s 2021 CDL Roster:
- Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro
- Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland
- Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal
- Ian ‘C6’ Porter
- Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson (Substitute)