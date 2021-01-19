 CDL Champs Dallas Empire sign FeLo as substitute - Dexerto
CDL Champs Dallas Empire sign FeLo as substitute

Published: 19/Jan/2021 22:46

by Alan Bernal
The reigning Call of Duty League Champions, Dallas Empire have signed 23-year-old veteran Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson to complete their roster for the upcoming 2021 campaign.

FeLo is going to join the Empire as a substitute player after playing for Triumph. A specialist in Search & Destroy, he’s expected to bolster the team’s prowess in the stringent game type now that the league is moving to a 4v4 format.

“Bringing FeLo to the team was a natural move for us as we prepare to repeat our championship run from the League’s first season,” Empire’s Head Coach Ray ‘Rambo’ Lussier said. “He’s a world-class search and destroy player and helped us prepare for the Grand Finals last year, so we’re expecting great things from him.”

Years ago, FeLo made a name for himself online as one of the best S&D players, and the Team Envy-owned org are going to rely on him to bring a new type of heat to Dallas’ heavy-hitting squad.

“Blessed to be a part of such a great organization, going to help the boys in any way I can this year,” FeLo said of the announcement. “Thank you guys for all the love.”

FeLo has signed with Dallas Empire, but the move is pending league approval.

Dallas Empire’s 2021 CDL Roster:

  • Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro
  • Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland
  • Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal
  • Ian ‘C6’ Porter
  • Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson (Substitute)
Call of Duty pro ZooMaa steps down from competing in CDL

Published: 19/Jan/2021 17:37 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 17:47

by Jacob Hale
New York Subliners SMG star Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparratto has announced that he’s stepping down from competing in professional Call of Duty, just days before the CDL Kickoff Classic brings the league back for the 2021 season.

ZooMaa has a storied career in Call of Duty, and has spent the last year representing his home city of New York under the Subliners, renowned for his no-nonsense yet positive attitude and incredible gameplay.

Arguably one of the best to ever grace the game, the Italian Stallion also represented major organizations such as FaZe Clan throughout his career, winning multiple championships over the years.

Now, on January 19, 2021, ZooMaa has revealed that he will be stepping down from competing in Call of Duty, citing a recurring injury in his thumb and wrist, calling recovering from it “one of the hardest things I ever had to do both physically & mentally.”

In addition, ZooMaa says that “playing through the weakness and pain in my hand just isn’t possible anymore. I don’t enjoy competing when I can’t be the ZooMaa everyone knows and loves.”

Known for his fast playstyle and often-successful flanks, ZooMaa’s gameplay and the fanfare he generates speak to the kind of player and person he has become, and his legacy is one that will remain in fans’ hearts and minds for a very long time.

In the Twitlonger posted by ZooMaa, it’s painfully clear how much this is affecting him, and were it not for his injuries we would likely be seeing him taking to the main stage once again this year and annoying every opponent he comes up against.

“It breaks my heart to step away from a game I put my heart and soul into every single day for eight years,” he explained. “Tearing up just writing this, but I don’t know what else to do at this point.”

FaZe ZooMaa hype
MLG
ZooMaa was about as passionate as they come in the Call of Duty world.

This doesn’t look like the end for ZooMaa in the CoD scene, however. He says: “I’m not sure what the future holds and will explore all options as I love this game too much to walk away completely. I look at it as one door closing and another one opening.”

Where Tommy goes next remains to be seen, but fingers crossed this isn’t the last we see of him.