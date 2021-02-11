Logo
Call of Duty

CDL Champs 2021 date potentially leaked by David Vonderhaar

Published: 11/Feb/2021 11:12 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 11:14

by Jacob Hale
David Vonderhaar Call of Duty League Championship weekend 2021 dates
COD League/Call of Duty

Share

Call of Duty League

The dates for the Call of Duty League Championship event for this season have possibly been leaked – by none other than Treyarch Studio Design Director David Vonderhaar.

CoD Champs is the biggest event on the Call of Duty calendar, with millions of dollars on the line as the best teams and players in the world go head-to-head.

Last season, as Modern Warfare drew to a close, Dallas Empire came out victorious against Atlanta FaZe, capping off a year where both teams were eagerly fighting for the top spot. Dallas took home $1.5m between them and will be raring to go back-to-back this year, too.

That said, there’s not much known about this year’s CDL Champs event — or there wasn’t, until now.

Dallas Empire winning Champs
Call of Duty League
Dallas Empire took home the first CDL Championship.

With the regular season schedule released in full, many fans have been left wondering when the Championship event will take place.

While August is always the month it occurs, exact dates have been impossible to come by, but it seems like Treyarch’s beloved Vonderhaar may have accidentally leaked the dates in a post leading up to the first event of the year.

In a tweet discussing a gift box from Atlanta FaZe ahead of their Home Series, Vahn showed several sheets full of messages and various tidbits of information.

However, what’s most interesting is the card placed at the very bottom on the left side of the photo.

If you zoom in, you can see that following a list of the final Home Series events of the season, there is one event that simply says “August 9-15th: CDL.”

Leaked CDL Champs 2021 dates
Twitter: DavidVonderhaar
Vonderhaar might have accidentally leaked the CDL Champs dates.

Most assume this to be the Champs dates, as it fits with the scheduling of previous years. If so, this places it as a week-long spectacle from Monday to Sunday, spreading matches out until the coveted Championship Sunday.

While we don’t know much about the post-season tournament, it’s bound to be an exciting one, and these dates can give fans something to set their sights towards.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War reportedly set to get new “open world” Zombies Outbreak mode

Published: 11/Feb/2021 5:47 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 6:11

by Isaac McIntyre
Black Ops Cold War Zombies loom over game logo "Outbreak" open world mode.
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty Zombies

Treyarch is reportedly set to add a new “open-world style” Zombies mode ⁠— apparently titled ‘Outbreak’ ⁠— to Black Ops Cold War in the near future, according to Call of Duty leaks on Twitter and Reddit.

The new Black Ops Cold War leak was first posted by Call of Duty insider ‘Okami,’ before being shared around Twitter and Reddit on February 10.

According to the leaker, this new mode would be an “open-world style” Zombies mode, added to Black Ops Cold War in a coming season. The upcoming playlist ⁠— apparently totally “co-op” ⁠— will be played on a yet-to-be-released “large-scale Fireteam map.”

The playlist will reportedly be a “Treyarch-style” PVE mode.

There have been limited details beyond early reports, but Dexerto believes any new Zombies mode in Black Ops Cold War will continue the series’ rebooted story.

If the new “Outbreak” rumors prove true, this won’t be the first time Treyarch has added Zombies to a mega-sized map in Call of Duty ⁠— early Warzone predecessor “Blackout” had small pockets of undead AI randomly spawn throughout its Black Ops 4 battle royale matches.

Black Ops 2 also had a semi-open Zombies map, TranZit. The transport-based mode saw players battle across a huge battlefield via robot-controlled bus.

The report from Okami also mentions “Outbreak” would be hosted on a Fireteam map, though it’s not clear if this would be a new release. If it’s an already-existing option, this may include Alpine, Ruka, or even Sanatorium from Season 1.

The new Zombies mode may be hosted on a Fireteam map like "Sanatorium."
Treyarch
The new Zombies mode may be hosted on a Fireteam map like “Sanatorium.”

Dexerto has yet to hear any official confirmation from Activision either way on these “Outbreak” rumors, so take any Zombies news with a grain of salt until then.

If the rumored mode is added to Black Ops Cold War soon, it likely won’t be until after Season 2’s big content drop. The 2021 title’s second season is penned in for the last week of February, which coincides with the end of the current battle pass.

For now, Zombies fans will have to stick to playing the new map, “Firebase Z,” which was released on February 4 after an extended teaser campaign.