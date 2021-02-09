CDL Challengers Elite Season 1: schedule, teams, format, more

Call of Duty Challengers Elite is a brand new system for 2021 that aims to push the best amateur teams against one another in a seasonal format. From how you can tune in to a rundown on every team, here’s all there is to know.

Most significant Challengers events of the year.

$50,000 up for grabs across both North America and Europe.

Eight best teams in each region competing in a round-robin format.

Outside of the regular Challengers Cup events, there’s far more competition for amateur teams in 2021. The new Elite seasons bring the top eight teams together in NA and EU for an ultimate showdown.

$50,000 is on the line, along with a huge pile of Pro Points to help with seeding in future tournaments. There are three intense weeks of action to look forward to and we’ve got the complete rundown below.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Stream

The Challengers Elite matches will be streamed live on a brand new channel. Activision has put together a dedicated hub for the amateur scene with broadcasts going out on the Call of Duty Challengers YouTube channel.

Not every game will make it onto this broadcast. However, every team is guaranteed to be on stream at least once, regardless of wins and losses.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Schedule

The first Challengers Elite Stage spans three weeks of action with eight games played each day. This means each squad will be competing twice on each day of action.

EU and NA are both set to kick off on February 9. Below is a complete rundown on every matchup from week one of season one.

Europe – Week One: Tuesday, February 9.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 10) Gangsterz vs Orgless 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM House Tarth vs Obtained Esports 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Team 3G vs Rams 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Connect 4 vs Team Singularity 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Team Singularity vs Orgless 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM Connect 4 v Rams 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM House Tarth vs Gangsterz 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM Team 3G vs Obtained Esports 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Europe – Week One: Wednesday, February 10.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 11) House Tarth vs Team Singularity 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Obtained Esports vs Rams 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Team 3G vs Gangsterz 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Connect 4 vs Orgless 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM Team 3G vs Orgless 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM Rams vs Team Singularity 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM House Tarth vs Connect 4 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM Gangsterz vs Obtained Esports 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

North America – Week One: Tuesday, February 9.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 10) Mr. Mid Maps vs UT Crew 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM WestR vs Built By Gamers 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM Team Zed vs Subliners Academy 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM Mocky Mocky vs HYXR 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM HYXR vs UT Crew 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM Mocky Mocky vs Subliners Academy 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM WestR vs Mr. Mid Maps 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM Team Zed vs Built By Gamers 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM

Europe – Week One: Wednesday, February 10.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 11) WestR vs HYXR 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM Built By Gamers vs Subliners Academy 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM Team Zed vs Mr. Mid Maps 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM Mocky Mocky vs UT Crew 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM Team Zed vs UT Crew 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM Subliners Academy vs HYXR 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM WestR vs Mocky Mocky 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM Mr. Mid Maps vs Built By Gamers 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Format

Location: Online

Prize Pool: $50,000 per region

Pro points: 49,000 per region

At the end of the regular season: 8th-7th are relegated. 3rd-6th compete in Knockout Bracket (5th-6th are also relegated. 3rd-4th advance to Playoff Bracket). 1st-4th compete in Playoff Bracket. 1st-2nd retain spot for Stage 2.



CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Teams & Players

There are 16 teams competing in the first Stage of Challengers Elite. Eight teams across North America and eight across Europe.

You can find the full list of every lineup below.

North America

Team Roster Built By Gamers GodRx, KiSMET, Pandur, Pentagrxm HYXR Mayhem, Proto, Xotic, Zinx Mocky Mocky Cells, hollow, Jimbo, Sibilants Mr. Mid Maps Decemate, Drazah, FeLo, Nagafen Subliners Academy GloFrosty, PROLUTE, Saints, Spart Team Zed Denz, Jurd, Tay, Zed UT Crew Jintroid, Phantomz, Wrecks, Yeez WestR GRVTY, PaulEhx, Venom, Zaptius

Europe