Logo
Call of Duty

CDL Challengers Elite Season 1: schedule, teams, format, more

Published: 9/Feb/2021 4:26 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 5:05

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty Challengers
Activision

Share

Challengers

Call of Duty Challengers Elite is a brand new system for 2021 that aims to push the best amateur teams against one another in a seasonal format. From how you can tune in to a rundown on every team, here’s all there is to know.

  • Most significant Challengers events of the year.
  • $50,000 up for grabs across both North America and Europe.
  • Eight best teams in each region competing in a round-robin format.

Outside of the regular Challengers Cup events, there’s far more competition for amateur teams in 2021. The new Elite seasons bring the top eight teams together in NA and EU for an ultimate showdown.

$50,000 is on the line, along with a huge pile of Pro Points to help with seeding in future tournaments. There are three intense weeks of action to look forward to and we’ve got the complete rundown below.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Stream

The Challengers Elite matches will be streamed live on a brand new channel. Activision has put together a dedicated hub for the amateur scene with broadcasts going out on the Call of Duty Challengers YouTube channel.

Not every game will make it onto this broadcast. However, every team is guaranteed to be on stream at least once, regardless of wins and losses.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Schedule

The first Challengers Elite Stage spans three weeks of action with eight games played each day. This means each squad will be competing twice on each day of action.

EU and NA are both set to kick off on February 9. Below is a complete rundown on every matchup from week one of season one.

Europe – Week One: Tuesday, February 9.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 10)
Gangsterz vs Orgless 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
House Tarth vs Obtained Esports 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team 3G vs Rams 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Connect 4 vs Team Singularity 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team Singularity vs Orgless 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Connect 4 v Rams 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
House Tarth vs Gangsterz 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Team 3G vs Obtained Esports 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Europe – Week One: Wednesday, February 10.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 11)
House Tarth vs Team Singularity 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Obtained Esports vs Rams 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team 3G vs Gangsterz 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Connect 4 vs Orgless 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team 3G vs Orgless 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Rams vs Team Singularity 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
House Tarth vs Connect 4 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Gangsterz vs Obtained Esports 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

North America – Week One: Tuesday, February 9.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 10)
Mr. Mid Maps vs UT Crew 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
WestR vs Built By Gamers 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Team Zed vs Subliners Academy 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Mocky Mocky vs HYXR 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
HYXR vs UT Crew 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Mocky Mocky vs Subliners Academy 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
WestR vs Mr. Mid Maps 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Team Zed vs Built By Gamers 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM

Europe – Week One: Wednesday, February 10.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 11)
WestR vs HYXR 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Built By Gamers vs Subliners Academy 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Team Zed vs Mr. Mid Maps 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Mocky Mocky vs UT Crew 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Team Zed vs UT Crew 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Subliners Academy vs HYXR 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
WestR vs Mocky Mocky 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Mr. Mid Maps vs Built By Gamers 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Format

  • Location: Online
  • Prize Pool: $50,000 per region
  • Pro points: 49,000 per region
  • At the end of the regular season:
    • 8th-7th are relegated.
    • 3rd-6th compete in Knockout Bracket (5th-6th are also relegated. 3rd-4th advance to Playoff Bracket).
    • 1st-4th compete in Playoff Bracket.
    • 1st-2nd retain spot for Stage 2.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Teams & Players

There are 16 teams competing in the first Stage of Challengers Elite. Eight teams across North America and eight across Europe.

You can find the full list of every lineup below.

North America

Team Roster
Built By Gamers GodRx, KiSMET, Pandur, Pentagrxm
HYXR Mayhem, Proto, Xotic, Zinx
Mocky Mocky Cells, hollow, Jimbo, Sibilants
Mr. Mid Maps Decemate, Drazah, FeLo, Nagafen
Subliners Academy GloFrosty, PROLUTE, Saints, Spart
Team Zed Denz, Jurd, Tay, Zed
UT Crew Jintroid, Phantomz, Wrecks, Yeez
WestR GRVTY, PaulEhx, Venom, Zaptius

Europe

Team Roster
Connect 4 Dqvee, Joee, Linney, Nolson
Gangsterz Henry, HyDra, Keza, Wailers
House Tarth Afro, Defrag, Gismo, Weeman
Obtained Esports BBConor, Callum, Chain, Hicksy
Orgless Harry, Joshh, Nastie, Vortex
Rams endviaN, JurNii, Lucky, Mettalz
Team 3G Aroma, Disarray, genesis, Niall
Team Singularity Bidz, Denza, detain, maple
Call of Duty

Aydan & Rated win Dallas Empire Warzone tournament: Final placements

Published: 9/Feb/2021 1:17 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 1:25

by Jacob Hale
dallas empire warzone challenge tournament tommey aydan
Dallas Empire/100 Thieves/Ghost

Share

dallas empire Warzone

Aydan & Rated proved to be the most formidable duo in Dallas Empire’s Warzone Challenge event, claiming the top spot among 16 teams for the biggest chunk of a $25,000 prize pool. Here’s everything you need to catch up on the tournament.

  • Aydan & Rated topped the standings to take out the first place prize.
  • Destroy & ClutchBelk pushed through the lower bracket to make the Grand Finals.
  • Unique challenges awarded bonus prizes.

The latest major Warzone event is now in the books as Dallas Empire hosted its own Warzone Challenge event. On top of the standard kill-race format, players were able to complete unique tasks throughout the event to claim some additional prizing.

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Final Placements

In one of the first major Warzone events of 2021, 16 of the hottest duos squared off for their share of a $25,000 prize pool, with $12,000 going to the winners alone.

Place Team Prize money
1st Aydan & Rated $12,000
2nd Destroy & ClutchBelk $6,000
3rd ZLaner & HusKerrs $1,000
4th Tommey & Almond $1,000
5th-6th IceManIsaac & LuckyChamu
Felo + TBE Newbz
7th-8th JoeWo + Exzachtt
Piemxn + Stukawaki

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Results

Warzone bracket
Dallas Empire
The final bracket for Empire’s Warzone event.

It was a long day of action throughout the Empire Challenge event. The action first kicked off with many of the biggest names going right at it. The likes of Swagg & Booya, along with TeeP & Crowder, were all knocked out of the running early into the tournament.

Meanwhile, there was one duo in particular that pushed well ahead of the pack. Dominating their upper bracket matchups all the way through, Aydan & Rated were in top form for this event. They cemented their spot in the Grand Finals without much of a challenge.

They met Destroy & ClutchBelk in the final series of the day and this proved to be their toughest matchup yet. Rising through the lower bracket, this duo had to reset the finals and that’s just what they did, closing out the first series with a single point victory over Aydan & Rated.

What followed was an extremely close matchup that went the distance through to the closing moments. Ultimately, a massive 25-kill game from Rated helped secure the final map and the event win with his partner Aydan.

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Schedule

The tournament kicked off at 12 PM CT (10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM GMT) on Monday, February 8.

It was a one-day, 16-team double-elimination tournament that ran for just over six hours.

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Players & teams

16 duos lined up to drop into Verdansk for the lion’s share of the $25,000 prize pool. Below is a full list of every player that got involved.

Teams
Aydan + Rated
HusKerrs + ZLaner
JoeWo + Exzachtt
BobbyPoff + UnRational
Merk + DougIsRaw
TeePee + Crowder
Tommey + Almxnd
IceManIsaac + LuckyChamu
Destroy + ClutchBelk
Swagg + Booya
NuFo + Spero
Sebasberon + Jukeyz
Jordy2d + Royalize
Felo + TBE Newbz
Piemxn + Stukawaki
Legiqn + Intechs

Extra challenges

As well as the regular kill race tournament format, players were able to earn a bit of extra money by completing certain challenges during their games.

  • Highest kill game — $1,500
  • Sniper kill over 400 meters — $500
  • Win a gulag without killing opponent — $500
  • Get 5 throwing knife kills in one game — $400
  • Wipe a squad with a helicopter — $400
  • Win a game only using a sniper and a pistol — $350
  • Get 5 kills in one game — $250
  • Execute 3 people in one game — $150
  • Get an in-air kill from the drop — $100