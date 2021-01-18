Logo
CDL Challengers Cup #4 final placements: WestR’s reign continues

Published: 18/Jan/2021 3:01

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Challengers

WestR, House Tarth, and Renegades have all come away as champions in their respective regions as the fourth Black Ops Cold War Challengers Cup event is now in the books. 

  • WestR continues to be the most dominant force in NA, taking home their fourth consecutive Challengers Cup victory.
  • House Tarth finally get back atop the EU region with an impressive upper bracket run over former champions.
  • Renegades reclaim the throne in APAC, taking down VOID Collective in the Grand Finals.

Final placements

Just under 1,000 teams competed around the world as the weekend-long event offered up pro points alongside the standard prize pool. No different from earlier Challengers Cups, $2,500 was on the line across NA and EU while APAC battled it out for a share in $1,500. 

Placement Team Prize
1st WestR $2,000
2nd NYSL Academy $500
3rd Built By Gamers
4th Triumph
Top 6 Slammed Strikes Back
Bean Squad
Top 8 wambyyyybambyy
HaggyCracked
Placement Team Prize
1st House Tarth $2,000
2nd Connect 4 $500
3rd RAMS
4th Gangsterz
Top 6 Obtained Esports
Team Singularity
Top 8 Orgless
Team Sween
Placement Team Prize
1st Renegades $1,000
2nd VOID Collective $500
3rd Chiefs Esports Club
4th Vertex Gaming
Top 6 Next Up
CYCLOPS
Top 8 Team Handsome
SCARZ

Challengers Cup #4 Results & Recap

The fourth Challengers Cup event kicked off on January 16 and came to a close just one day later. Hundreds of teams duked it out though a number of familiar names topped the pack once again across all three regions.

WestR once again proved to be an unstoppable force in NA. The reigning champs cruised through this week’s upper bracket without much difficulty. Despite a remarkable showing from NSYL Academy on their way through the lower bracket, they couldn’t quite matchup in the Grand Finals.

On the EU side, House Tarth climbed their way back to the top spot after two weeks of finishing in the Top 6. They took down Connect 4 in back to back matchups, winning 3-2 in the Winner’s Finals and then 3-1 in the Grand Finals.

Similarly, Renegades pushed back to the top of the APAC region after their extraordinary winning streak came to an end in Challengers Cup 3. They took down VOID Collective 3-1 in the final series.

CoD Mobile devs confirm two iconic weapons coming in Season 1

Published: 18/Jan/2021 2:50 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 2:53

by Connor Bennett
CoD mobile character holding a weapon up
TiMi/Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have revealed that two iconic CoD weapons are coming in 2021’s Season 1 update, and they should be recognizable to any long-time CoD fan.

For years, Call of Duty fans have begged Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Activision, and anyone else who will listen, for a game that takes the best part of all previous releases and puts them into one.

Increasingly, we’re seeing more map remakes, classic weapons returning, and even character crossovers thanks to Warzone, but it’s CoD Mobile that really fits the bill of what that all-encompassing CoD game would be.

The mobile game has maps from CoD 4: Modern Warfare, Black Ops 1, as well as weapons from Advanced Warfare and even Black Ops 3 and 4. With the first major update of 2021 just around the corner, the devs have started teasing what’s coming next, and we’re getting more throwbacks.

Ghost in CoD mobile and the Crossfire map
TiMi/Activision
CoD Mobile has characters, maps, and weapons from almost every modern Call of Duty game.

Even though CoD Mobile is currently, as of writing, in Season 13, when the first major update of 2021 hits, we’ll be back to Season 1. Just like how Fortnite is now Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5.

Regardless, when players finally get to play the new season update, they’ll be able to wield the FAMAS and the SKS. Yes, both iconic Call of Duty weapons, that have been in a whole host of CoD games, are finally arriving in CoD Mobile.

The devs confirmed the news on January 16, tweeting out their first teaser for the new season. “A new weapon is approaching! Can you guess what it is?” they said, with an image and it’s fairly obvious that the weapon in question is the FAMAS.

They soon followed up with another post teasing the SKS. The powerful Marksman Rifle has featured in both Modern Warfare and Black Ops titles over the year. Now, it’s on its way to CoD Mobile.

The names of these iconic weapons might be slightly different when added into CoD Mobile. The devs have tweaked the names of other recognizable guns before, just to give it a new feel for the mobile game.

There’s also the question of power. Will they be just as powerful as they were before? Only time will tell but CoD Mobile’s next major update isn’t too far off. Keep your eyes peeled in the coming days as we get closer to the Season 1 update.