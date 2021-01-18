WestR, House Tarth, and Renegades have all come away as champions in their respective regions as the fourth Black Ops Cold War Challengers Cup event is now in the books.

WestR continues to be the most dominant force in NA, taking home their fourth consecutive Challengers Cup victory.

House Tarth finally get back atop the EU region with an impressive upper bracket run over former champions.

Renegades reclaim the throne in APAC, taking down VOID Collective in the Grand Finals.

Final placements

Just under 1,000 teams competed around the world as the weekend-long event offered up pro points alongside the standard prize pool. No different from earlier Challengers Cups, $2,500 was on the line across NA and EU while APAC battled it out for a share in $1,500.

Placement Team Prize 1st WestR $2,000 2nd NYSL Academy $500 3rd Built By Gamers – 4th Triumph – Top 6 Slammed Strikes Back – Bean Squad – Top 8 wambyyyybambyy – HaggyCracked –

Placement Team Prize 1st House Tarth $2,000 2nd Connect 4 $500 3rd RAMS – 4th Gangsterz – Top 6 Obtained Esports – Team Singularity – Top 8 Orgless – Team Sween –

Placement Team Prize 1st Renegades $1,000 2nd VOID Collective $500 3rd Chiefs Esports Club – 4th Vertex Gaming – Top 6 Next Up – CYCLOPS – Top 8 Team Handsome – SCARZ –

Challengers Cup #4 Results & Recap

The fourth Challengers Cup event kicked off on January 16 and came to a close just one day later. Hundreds of teams duked it out though a number of familiar names topped the pack once again across all three regions.

WestR once again proved to be an unstoppable force in NA. The reigning champs cruised through this week’s upper bracket without much difficulty. Despite a remarkable showing from NSYL Academy on their way through the lower bracket, they couldn’t quite matchup in the Grand Finals.

On the EU side, House Tarth climbed their way back to the top spot after two weeks of finishing in the Top 6. They took down Connect 4 in back to back matchups, winning 3-2 in the Winner’s Finals and then 3-1 in the Grand Finals.

Similarly, Renegades pushed back to the top of the APAC region after their extraordinary winning streak came to an end in Challengers Cup 3. They took down VOID Collective 3-1 in the final series.