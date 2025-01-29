How to get CDL 2025 season drops & rewards for Black Ops 6

The Call of Duty League is back for the 2025 season, with the Major 1 LAN taking place in Madrid, Spain. That means viewership rewards too and here’s how you can get them.

Black Ops 6’s cycle might be well underway, but the 2025 Call of Duty League season is still fresh. The online portion of the season started in December with qualifiers and a minor tournament, but everyone knows that LAN is what matters.

The new-look OpTic Gaming squad, who replaced Pred with Huke, topped the table in qualifiers and head to Madrid as the number-one seed. Toronto Ultra, who are hosting the event, follow behind in second.

As this is the first European COD League event since 2020, fans are expectant. However, if you can’t be in Madrid, you don’t have to miss out.

How to claim CDL 2025 season viewership rewards

That’s right, the viewership rewards for watching the CDL action are back, and you don’t have to do all that much work to unlock them.

Simply connect your Activision account to your YouTube profile and then watch along as things unfold. Each day of action will have different rewards, so you will have to watch every day to claim them all.

You’ll unlock your first one after an hour, the second after 90 minutes, the third after two hours, and then a fourth after two hours and 30 minutes. It really is that simple.

Connect your Aciitivion profile to your YouTube account Head over to the CDL stream Watch every day and the rewards will roll in

All Major 1 rewards

As noted, each day will have different rewards stemming from double XP tokens to calling cards and even weapon blueprints.

The full list of rewards from Major 1 in Madrid can be found below:

Thursday

1 hour Double XP token – 1 hour watchtime

You Tried weapon sticker – 1 hour 30 mins watchtime

1 hour Double weapon XP token – 2 hours watchtime

LAN star calling card – 2 hours 30 mins watchtime

Friday

1 hour Double XP token – 1 hour watchtime

One Shot calling card – 1 hour 30 mins watchtime

1 hour Double weapon XP token – 2 hours watchtime

Kinda Defused animated emblem – 2 hours 30 mins watchtime

Saturday

1 hour Double XP token – 1 hour watchtime

I’m Beamin calling card – 1 hour 30 mins watchtime

1 hour Double weapon XP token – 2 hours watchtime

Aurora Skies animated calling card – 2 hours 30 mins watchtime

Sunday

1 hour Double XP token – 1 hour watchtime

Too Hot charm – 1 hour 30 mins watchtime

Sprinkles weapon blueprint – 2 hours watchtime

1 hour Double weapon XP token – 2 hours 30 mins watchtime

Activision Here are all the CDL rewards for Major 1.

Again, these rewards are just for the Madrid major and things will change as the season goes on.

So, make sure to check back for more in the future!