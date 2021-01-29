Logo
CDL 2021 viewership rewards to include Cold War & Warzone Operator Skins

Published: 29/Jan/2021 20:32

by Tanner Pierce
If you’re a Call of Duty League fan and enjoy all of the in-game perks that come with the esport’s livestreams then you might be in luck, as 2021 CDL viewers should be getting Operator Skins as a reward in the near future just for watching the season unfold. 

Rewards are nothing new for watching CDL gameplay. Since the league’s debut, Activision have incentivized viewers to watch these livestreams by giving them cosmetic items that they can use in Call of Duty.

All of the rewards, however, are usually relatively minor. While the devs will give out a bigger item like a knife blueprint every once in a while, they usually stick to smaller things like stickers, sprays, emblems, etc. But for the 2021 season, that might be changing.

According to an interview with Sports Business Journal, Activision Blizzard Esports’ Chief Commercial Officer, Brandon Snow, says that the company is going to be offering “high-end” rewards, and, more specifically, Operator skins.

While the interview doesn’t mention any game specifically, the planned Operator skins will almost certainly be for Black Ops Cold War, which would mean that they would be usable in Warzone as well.

Unfortunately, that’s where details end. While the interview mentions that these rewards will be given out based on how long you watch CDL livestreams, there’s nothing specific about how long you’ll need to watch or reward release dates.

Because Snow mentions that the skins are “high-end” rewards, it sounds like viewers will have to watch CDL livestreams for a while before they end up earning the goodies.

Generally speaking, viewers have to put in a couple hours before they earn other items, so it can be assumed that the more exclusive rewards will take much longer to acquire.

This might mean that these ideas are in the pipeline and will come to fruition sometime later this season, rather than right around the corner. Of course, that’s pure speculation and there’s always a chance that big rewards could pop up sooner than later.

How to watch NAMELESS’ $10k Black Ops Cold War Boomer Bash

Published: 29/Jan/2021 17:57 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 19:39

by Jacob Hale
Call of Duty League caster and former pro player Anthony ‘NAMELESS’ Wheeler has put together a $10,000 Black Ops Cold War tournament for retired pros and top streamers to prove they’ve still got it. Here are the teams, schedule and everything else you need to know.

  • $10,000 on the line
  • All 8 teams include 3 top retired CoD pros
  • Best of 5 single elimination format

Retiring from professional play is a huge move for a lot of Call of Duty pros, many of whom will surely end up missing the glory and bright lights the main stage brings when they hang up the sticks.

That’s why NAMELESS, who retired in 2018, has set up the Boomer Bash on January 29, giving his fellow retired peers somewhere to show that they’ve not lost their ability yet (with the assistance of one content creator). Here’s how you can keep up with all of the action.

BOCW Boomer Bash: Stream

The Boomer Bash is being streamed on Nameless’ Twitch channel with the support of eFuse, Bad Moon Talent and CDL franchise Florida Mutineers.

As well as that, you will likely be able to catch many of the competitors playing in their own individual Twitch streams, if you would prefer to watch one individual POV.

Boomer Bash: Schedule & format

The Boomer Bash officially kicks off at 5pm ET (2pm PT/10pm GMT) on Friday, January 29, with eight teams competing for the number one spot and the lion’s share of the prize pool.

There is no exact schedule for when matches are expected to start and end, though, as an 8-team single elimination tournament, don’t expect it to last more than a few hours.

boomer bash bracket

Boomer Bash: Teams

There are eight teams competing in the Boomer Bash, with retired pros young and old as well as some top streamers that have never competed in Call of Duty at a professional level.

Here are all of the teams in the tournament:

Teams
Aydan, Burns, JKap, Mboze
Galvanize, TeePee, Rambo, MarkyB
Frozone, Rated, Frosty, Mirx
Bloo, Neslo, Study, Sharp
BonsaiBroz, Muddawg, Enable, Nameless
Gangstaz, Saintt, Ricky, Reppin
Tommey, Theory, Proofy, BobbyPoff
ZooMaa, Destroy, Faccento, Twizz

That’s everything you need to know about NAMELESS’ $10k Boomer Bash. Don’t miss out on the action as we see all our old favorites take to the battlefield once again.