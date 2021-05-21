How to watch CDL 2021 All Star Weekend: stream, 1v1 bracket, schedule

The Call of Duty League is celebrating the midway point of the 2021 season with an All Star Weekend, where 16 players picked by fans, coaches, pros, and casters will be showing off their skills in 1v1 and 4v4 exhibition tournaments.

CDL 2021 All-Star Weekend takes place Saturday, May 22 – Sunday, May 23.

16 All-Star pros face off in a single-elimination 1v1 Gunfight tournament.

4v4 Caster Draft Tournament where casters pick teams of four to battle it out.

CDL All-Star Weekend official stream

CDL All-Star Weekend 1v1 Gunfight Bracket

A big part of All-Star weekend is the single-elimination 1v1 tournament that gets played in Black Ops Cold War’s Gunfight mode. The 16 All-Stars are placed into the bracket and have to fight their way to victory over the course of the two days.

CDL All-Star Weekend schedule & scores

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 23) 1 Dashy vs Owakening 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM 1 Octane vs Insight 12:20 PM 3:20 PM 8:20 PM 5:20 AM 1 Shotzzy vs Methodz 12:40 PM 3:40 PM 8:40 PM 5:40 AM 1 HyDra vs Apathy 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM 1 Simp vs PaulEhx 1:20 PM 4:20 PM 9:20 PM 6:20 AM 1 Envoy vs Asim 1:40 PM 4:40 PM 9:40 PM 6:40 AM 1 aBeZy vs Skrapz 2:00 PM 5:00 PM 10:00 PM 7:00 AM 1 Standy vs Huke 2:20 PM 5:20 PM 10:20 PM 7:20 AM

SUNDAY, MAY 23

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (May 24) Quarters TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Quarters TBD vs TBD 1:20 PM 4:20 PM 9:20 PM 6:20 AM Quarters TBD vs TBD 1:40 PM 4:40 PM 9:40 PM 6:40 AM Quarters TBD vs TBD 2:00 PM 5:00 PM 10:00 PM 7:00 AM Semis TBD vs TBD 2:20 PM 5:20 PM 10:20 PM 7:20 AM Semis TBD vs TBD 2:40 PM 5:40 PM 10:40 PM 7:40 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM

CDL All-Star Weekend 4v4 Caster Draft Tournament

In addition to the 1v1 Gunfight Tournament, there’s also going to be a Caster Draft Tournament in which four of the league’s casters – Miles, Chance, Nameless, and Studyy – draft four players each into their teams, who then face off in a 4v4 single-elimination bracket.

Games will include Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control (much like the official competitive mode rotation) but most likely the rules will be a lot more lax in terms of what players can or can’t use, so expect there to be a lot of unusual weapon choices and things that normally are not allowed in the CDL.

2021 CDL All-Stars

In terms of the All-Star selection process, 12 of the players were picked through fan voting, set up in a way where there’s at least one player from each team who gets in. An additional four players were selected by coaches and pro players, bringing the total to 16.

Note: Due to unspecified circumstances, Kenny pulled out of the All-Star Weekend and was replaced by NYSL’s Asim

For more information about this season, including the latest standings, full event schedule, the latest competitive ruleset and more, make sure to visit our 2021 CDL season page here.