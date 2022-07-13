Cardi B sneaks MW2 easter egg into new ‘Hot Shit’ music video

Ryan Lemay . 44 minutes ago

Call of Duty has a history of collaborating with celebrities, but nobody could have expected a Cardi B/MW2 crossover.

Activision called upon some star power for its Modern Warfare 2 reveal trailer, recruiting the likes of Pete Davidson, Steve Aoki, and Trae Young.

For a 2021 Warzone trailer, the Call of Duty developers recruited A-list celebrities Young Thug, Jack Harlow, and Swae Lee. The trailer also included Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

Call of Duty again pulled off the miraculous, collaborating with rap phenom Cardi B.

Cardi B shows off Modern Warfare 2 Ghost necklace

In Cardi B’s new music video for ‘Hot Shit,’ Charlie Intel sleuthed that she was wearing an MW2 Ghost necklace in the video.

Ghost is a member of Modern Warfare 2’s Task Force 141 and is one of the most iconic figures in the Call of Duty universe.

After an initial post, Activision sent Charlie Intel a high-resolution photo of the necklace, and Cardi B responded by saying, “who knows where this is from?”

Connecting dots, the official Call of Duty Twitter account posted a video of the Ghost pendant creation process earlier that day.

Call of Duty released an operator skin for Snoop Dog in April, instantly becoming a must-have item. It’s safe to say that if Cardi B got her own operator skin, it would also fly off the shelves.

Keep your eyes peeled for other celebrities wearing a Ghost pendant, as this could start a trend.