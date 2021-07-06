 Can this cryptic CoD World Champ save LA Thieves' season? - Dexerto
Can this cryptic CoD World Champ save LA Thieves’ season?

Published: 6/Jul/2021 17:43 Updated: 6/Jul/2021 17:46

by Jacob Hale
Reverse Sweep John LA Thieves
YouTube: Dexerto Call of Duty

John, a man with 8 COD titles, including a Black Ops 3 World Championship, is heading to the LA Thieves to team up with Drazah, Kenny & SlasheR.

Despite his impressive career, John’s one-year break from Call of Duty and following time spent in Challengers leaves a lot of open questions. Does he have what it takes to keep Huke out of the side? Can he perform at the CDL level? Will he be the answer to JKap’s prayers?

Dexerto’s Andrew Campion breaks down whether the latest in a long series of moves will finally pay off!

