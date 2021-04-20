Can HyDra really fix NYSL? - Dexerto

On the back of a disappointing Stage 2 in the Call of Duty League, rumors are suggesting that the New York Subliners will be swapping out Makenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley for Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez, but will the French rookie be able to turn things around?

Despite a hot start in the 2021 CDL season, NYSL’s performance in the Stage 2 Major left a lot to be desired. After being knocked out without winning a map, rumor has it that HyDra will now be joining the starting lineup.

After an impressive showing through his first North America Challengers events, the young gun could be exactly what NYSL needs. Dexerto’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion explains why all eyes are rightfully on the exciting up and comer.

