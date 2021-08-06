Cammy: Why European COD players aren’t treated fairly!

Cammy and Toronto Ultra exceeded all Call of Duty League expectations, with a Major victory and being considered one of the top teams in the CDL throughout the Black Ops Cold War season.

In Cammy, CleanX and Insight you have three players who until very recently were still stuck competing in the lower reaches of competitive COD. With such a quick transition to being champions — should younger talent be afforded more opportunities?

Join Dexerto’s Andrew Campion as we talk to MVP nominated Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan about “NA Bias,” “recycled veterans” and why EU Challenger players should be hot on the radar!