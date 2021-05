From FormaL breaking up the OpTic dynasty to Scump’s brief holiday on Team Envy, there have been some crazy roster moves in the history of Call of Duty esports.

Rostermania is always one of the most exciting times in each Call of Duty season, and we’ve seen some truly wild moves.

But which are the most shocking roster swaps in COD history? We’ve rounded up the 10 biggest of all time!

