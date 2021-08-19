Call of Duty: Vanguard will have 20 maps at launch across Europe, North America, more

Call of Duty: Vanguard is Sledgehammer’s latest entry into the CoD franchise, and they aren’t holding back when it comes to maps. Upon release, the game is going to bolster an ample amount of multiple maps for players to jump into, offering more than any CoD game has for years.

It’s always an exciting time of the year when we get to learn more information pertaining to the next installment within the Call of Duty franchise, and this time around, it’ll be Sledgehammer Games leading the charge.

Their latest entry was Call of Duty WW2, which depicted the Western Front of the Second World War, and Vanguard will stay in the same genre. But, it’ll have a separate focus on the different fronts that we aren’t typically used to battling in.

But, with the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, they’ll also be releasing a wide array of multiplayer maps for players to jump into on day one, and they’ll be centered around these various regions.

Call of Duty: Vanguard to feature 20 maps on day one

Maps are without a doubt one of the most important components of any CoD when they release, and while other titles have released some stellar maps in the past, one common complaint in recent years has been the lack of maps available at launch.

But, Sledgehammer is rolling out all the stops for Vanguard’s release, as they’ve noted there will be 16 6v6 maps for players to play when the game initially releases. Not only that but there will be four other maps that’ll be for a brand new game mode!

The maps themselves are still under wraps for the time being, but we have a general idea of where they’re going to be set. Vanguard’s multiplayer maps are likely to at least take inspiration from the regions fought on in the campaign, which are as follows:

Europe

North America

Soviet Union

Hawaii

Coral Sea Islands

For the time being, we’ll have to wait and see what exactly the maps will look like, but it’s fair to say we’ll have plenty of options on launch day.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will release on November 5, 2021, for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.