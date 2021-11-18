When is Call of Duty Vanguard free weekend? Dates & how to play

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have announced a Call of Duty: Vanguard free weekend that will open access to Vanguard’s multiplayer.

For a limited time, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer will be free to play for the public. Vanguard’s free weekend will give players a taste of the new title before committing to buying it at full price.

The free trial is an attempt by the devs to hook more players on the game and, hopefully, get them to purchase it after the trial is up.

Here’s everything you need to know from start and end times to how to access the free weekend access for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

CoD: Vanguard free multiplayer weekend dates & times

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s first free weekend access comes just a few weeks after the game’s launch on November 18 at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET/6 PM GMT).

The free access weekend will then conclude at the end of the weekend on November 22 at the same times it started.

How to download CoD Vanguard multiplayer free weekend

CoD Vanguard’s free weekend access is available on all platforms the game was released on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

To download the free access to Vanguard, console players will first need to head to the store. From here search for Call of Duty: Vanguard free access, where an option to download the trial will be available.

For PC players, an option to download and play for free will be in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s section on the Battle.net client.

Once downloaded, players will have access to the entirety of Vanguard’s multiplayer. Remember it’s only for a limited time, so use your time wisely and get the most out of the free trial. Once you’re in, be sure to check out some of our guides!

