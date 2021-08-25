Call of Duty Vanguard gameplay revealed at Gamescom with deadly shotgun

After a flurry of information was shared regarding the release of Call of Duty Vanguard, they premiered the first official look at the campaign mode that players will be able to jump into this coming Fall!

With a ton of news surrounding the latest release within the Call of Duty franchise coming from Sledgehammer Games as of late, we’re finally able to get some insight into how the games engine is going to work.

During the opening night of Gamescom 2021, they premiered the first official look at the campaign.

Throughout the trailer, we got to witness some of the combat, mechanics, and how movement will be a big factor within the Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard campaign reveal trailer

Gamescom 2021 has provided us several trailers of upcoming AAA titles such as Halo Infinite. But, Call of Duty once again stole the show, as Sledgehammer Games rolled out the red carpet with our first look at the campaign, and we also got a first look at a rather deadly shotgun.

Throughout the trailer, we get to see the Battle of Stalingrad, and how devastating it truly was throughout the entire city. The protagonist sneaks through enemy lines, taking down German forces along the way, and ends the trailer by sliding down a post office chute, taking down multiple hostiles.

There’s a lot to unpack within this trailer, as the Modern Warfare engine is on display throughout. Mounting is back, and the weapons themself offer a lot of similarities to the Warzone, so that’ll be exciting for players.

This story is developing, and Dexerto will be sure to update this page with more information soon….