CoD players demand more diverse new weapons after Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 reveal

Ryan Lemay . 2 hours ago

Four new weapons are coming to Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone as part of the Season 4 update — however, a lack of weapon variety has left players frustrated.

The Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 update goes live on June 22 at 9 a.m. PT. Season 4 will introduce new weapons such as the Macro 5 SMG and UGM- 8 LMG at launch, and the Push Dagger and Vargo-S at a later date.

Season 3 of Warzone and Vanguard added the Nikita AVT Assault Rifle, M1916 Marksman Rifle, and H4 Blixen SMG later as part of the Season 3 Reloaded Update.

The H4 Blixen has quickly become a fan favorite gun, but fans are tired of receiving similar functioning LMGs and SMGs that don’t move the needle in Vanguard multiplayer.

Activision Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 is bringing plenty of new content to both games.

Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 update lacks weapon variety

A Reddit user created a thread slamming the developers by saying, “We do not need another SMG. Back to back, we have gotten similar functioning LMGs, how about a new Shotgun or Assault Rifle.”

Read More: JGOD crowns new Warzone SMG the best gun in the game ahead of Season 4

Part of the issue may stem from Vanguard only being able to pull new weapons from the World War 2 era, but several Reddit users pointed to some iconic weapons that have still yet to make an appearance.

One Reddit user shared their frustration by saying, “how about the Lewis Gun, M1 Carbine, Lee Enfield, FG-42, Grease Gun, M1903, Springfield, M1941 Johnson, MG-15, MP-28, or even a Winchester Lever Action. There are plenty of options and the conflict of the era is quite interesting but they just don’t put enough effort in.”

Read More: CoD Vanguard devs confirm iconic zombies weapon in Shi No Numa remake

Adding fuel to the fire, no new Shotgun, Pistol, or Launcher has been added to Vanguard.

For now, Call of Duty Vanguard fans will just have to sit back and hope that their favorite World War 2 weapons make a late appearance, before Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28.