Call of Duty teases Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle crossover

Call of Duty teased a potential crossover event with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, highlighting an iconic villain.

Activision has not shied away from ambitious crossovers for Call of Duty. Unfortunately, the franchise’s attempts to expand CoD’s universe received mixed reviews.

Community members flamed an Attack on Titan mashup for being a “dollar store costume.” Warzone and Vanguard players labeled the Terminator bundle a huge “missed opportunity,” and content creators slammed the “awful” Godzilla vs. Kong event.

Despite a few missteps in collaborations, Activision teased its first major crossover for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and fans are ecstatic.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 TMNT bundle teased

Activision Call of Duty has done plenty of crossovers in the past.

On March 8, the official Call of Duty Twitter account posted a teaser trailer showing a potential crossover with TMNT.

Fans immediately noticed a resemblance to the iconic TMNT villain Shredder, based on his infamous helmet and armor design. Shredder has been the franchise’s primary antagonist since 1984 and ties nicely to Warzone 2’s latest map Ashika Island.

Ashika Island is an archipelago in the Asian Pacific region, and some of the landmarks are inspired by feudal Japan. In TMNT, Shredder is the leader of a criminal ninja organization in Japan and is loosely based on the appearance of a samurai. Season 2 introduced dual kodachis as a new weapon, perfect for Shredder to wield during battle.

Community members flooded the comment section with excitement.

One fan responded, “I’m so ready for this.”

Some fans hope that Shredder coming to the game also opens the door for teenage mutant ninja turtle skins.

“I mean, you have to have the turtles if you have Shredder.”

Activision confirmed that the skin hits the store on March 21, and we will provide more information when we learn more about the crossover.