Call of Duty pro Temp names his top 5 gun-skilled CDL players

Former New York Subliner, Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda, is using his offseason wisely and giving the fans what they want: pure content, including rankings of the Call of Duty League’s top five gun-skilled players.

Now a free agent during a chaotic CDL offseason, Temp has some time to answer fan questions and give his professional perspective on his fellow players. As someone with a strong reputation for his gun skill in particular, the former Advanced Warfare MLG Breakout Player and CDL Home Series champion has called upon his six years of professional experience to break down the league’s best “gunnies.”

Despite some chemistry concerns and an eventual release with the move to 4 vs. 4 for CDL 2021, Temp showed off some incredible gunplay in the inaugural Call of Duty League season and his perspective on other competitors is intriguing.

During one of his Twitch streams, his chat asked for his point of view on the other Call of Duty pros, based specifically on gun skill, not on chemistry, positioning, or whatnot. As a guy who has made a living off of shooting straight above all else, his answer was illustrative and should actually fit the rankings of most competitive Call of Duty fans.

For context, he chose not to base this list off of just one season or one role, instead deciding to include players who may have been slept on in 2020 but still proved their worth over the preceding years.



Upon being asked “which players still got the best gunny?” Temp proceeded to give his “All NBA 1st Team” for gunnies, which alludes to the NBA’s end-of-year denomination for the league’s five best players (and is complemented by rookie and defensive teams).

Temp’s 5 best Call of Duty Gunnies

Temp Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell Peirce ‘Gunless’ Hillman Sam ‘Octane’ Larew

No one will be surprised that Temp included himself on the list (and, to be fair, his chat was smart to phrase the question with him already included), but new CDL fans may be surprised by some inclusions. While Huke had a tremendous year and played a major role on the Dallas Empire’s CDL Champs run, the other three either got benched or had mediocre performances.

But, although Dashy, Gunless, and Octane had unimpressive seasons on Modern Warfare, Temp and the community know just how clean their aim is. With the continued emergence of gunners like Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr and Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris, it will be interesting to see if Temp is forced to change his list in 2021.