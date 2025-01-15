Call of Duty players want OG Black Ops customization feature to return in BO6

Black Ops 6 players are asking Treyarch to add an earnable customization feature from the first Black Ops game back into Call of Duty.

Call of Duty games have had some form of customization since 2007, mainly through weapon mastery camos, and from 2019 we’ve gotten used to the enormous amount of purchasable operator and weapon skin bundles you can buy.

Call of Duty: Black Ops was the first game to give players customization options that weren’t tied to their weapons or perks. For example, it was the first CoD title to have a custom emblem maker, but that’s unlikely to return.

Another customization feature Black Ops introduced was face paints, one of the few ways to give your characters individual changes, and players want that option to come back in Black Ops 6.

Players want to earn face paint in Black Ops 6

Once you reached level 31 in Black Ops you could purchase face paint for your character for 500 CoD points, which were earned in-game and not bought, and more would unlock as you purchased them.

Now, players want this feature to return, not just as another bundle in the store. After a post was made on Reddit asking to bring them back, players voiced their fondness of the earnable face paints:

“Damn, I totally forgot about face paint! That was actually fun earning!” one fan replied, with another saying “Even if just a fraction of them are able to be earned and are still worth having, I’d be happy for the addition.”

While players would happily see this feature return, they’re not optimistic it will given Call of Duty’s emphasis on monetizing the game.

“Great idea, but will never happen. They’d rather sell them in bundles…greedy f**ks” one player explained.

“That and this stuff won’t sell as much as the colorful BS they have going on right now” another added.

Old-school customization isn’t the only thing Black Ops 6 players are wishing for – some fans are calling for a classic Call of Duty killstreak to be added to the game too.