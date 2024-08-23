Call of Duty players can earn free COD Points by playing Warzone on Repeat.gg

Warzone tournament platform Repeat is giving away hundreds of thousands worth of COD Points over the next several months for players who sign up and play games with them.

New users on Repeat can participate in exclusive New User Celebration tournaments. As long as your account is less than 72 hours old, you can join these special tournaments and earn 500 COD Points. All players in the tournament are eligible to win this prize and it does matter what place you finish, all you have to do is record one score and you’ll be eligible.

Also, Warzone tournaments on Repeat now include COD Points as prizes, from $1.99 in value all the way up to $39.99, in their regularly scheduled Warzone tournament programs. Here’s how you can sign up to get started.

Head to Repeat.gg and click ‘Sign Up’. In the top left corner, select ‘Platform’ and choose whichever platform you want to compete on. Choose ‘Warzone’ in the Available Games list. Browse through the tournaments available and select whichever one you want to play. Click “Join Tournament” and you will be prompted to link your Activision ID (Note, Repeat work directly with Activision and will not share your data with anyone)

Once you’ve completed your tournament, whether you win or lose, you’ll be eligible to win your COD Points prize.

You will be notified on your Repeat account when you have a prize to claim. Upon claiming, you’ll receive a voucher code that is globally redeemable across all platforms, provided you have an Activision account.

Once you’ve earned your Call of Duty Points, you can spend them on all manner of items in the in-game store. Whether you’re looking to grab a new cosmetic bundle or even just put it towards the next Season 5 Battle Pass, the free COD Points will certainly help.

You can also earn cash, or participate in fun tournaments like Repeat to Represent, which is an event that is awarding $15,000 in total prizes to five of the top Warzone regions on Repeat. The qualifiers end August 27, but you can sign up and climb the leaderboard at any time because Repeat only counts your best games. Sign up today to get started!