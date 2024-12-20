Call of Duty players call for one simple change to cull cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Anti-hacker sentiment is at an all-time high among the Black Ops 6 and Warzone communities, and for many on console, they believe there is only one solution: disabling crossplay.

Big names in the Call of Duty space have been vocal about the state of cheaters, with FaZe Clan’s Swagg fearing for the game’s future, and Nadeshot stepping back from Black Ops 6 entirely.

The problem is bad enough that Activision has admitted the RICOCHET anti-cheat system “missed the mark” during its integration.

With no anti-cheat improvements in sight, players are now calling on the developers to allow console players to disable crossplay functionality with PC, to reduce the number of cheaters they run into.

CoD players want crossplay disabled to combat cheaters

Most cheaters on Call of Duty play on PC, as it’s far easier to install cheats and edit files on a PC than a console, and because there are so many programs available and many websites to find them.

The Majority of Call of Duty’s player base plays on consoles, and many of those are fed up with playing against PC players who are using cheats.

To combat this, players and content creators alike are asking Call of Duty to bring back console-only cross-play to reduce the number of matches they’ll play against cheaters until the RICOCHET anti-cheat system improves.

“I have said this for 5 years. PC and console should not be playing together. Cheating has ruined Warzone,” one player said on X/Twitter. Another said, “Been saying this since cross play was first mentioned. When I was on Xbox all I wanted was to go against PS players. PC never even crossed my mind.”

Another commenter highlighted that Marvel Rivals, the new smash hit from NetEase, filters ranked lobbies by platform, explaining, “I really like how Marvel Rivals has ranked for only consoles or only PC. Cross play is awesome but it should always be an option.”

This change wouldn’t eliminate the cheater problem for Call of Duty on consoles entirely, though. It is still possible to install and use cheats on a PlayStation or Xbox, and there are physical controller accessories that are used to gain an advantage too.

Whether Treyarch or Raven Software would add console-only cross-play to Black Ops 6 or Warzone remains to be seen. Recent Call of Duty games have focused on getting players into matches quickly to retain users, and limiting the cross-play pool would do the opposite of that.