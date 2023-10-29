Call of Duty players blast “unacceptable” player support message

A Call of Duty player was informed their “stolen” account was unable to be recovered, however, Activision’s positive response has been slammed as “one of the worst things” they could’ve said.

Call of Duty fans have been preparing for the launch of Modern Warfare 3 on November 10, after the MW3 beta proved to be a hit with players.

It features all-new gameplay, movement mechanics, Killstreaks, Perks, and Equipment, as well as including every Modern Warfare 2 map from the iconic 2009 game.

Players have therefore been keen to attempt to try and regain access to their accounts ready for when MW3 fully releases.

One CoD player has had no luck getting his “stolen” account recovered after he shared the “unacceptable” message he received from Activision Player Support.

Call of Duty player calls Activision’s response “absurd”

They posted Activison’s response to the Call of Duty subreddit, titled: “Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Activision Support!” It was claimed that their account was “stolen” and then “deleted” by another person.

A screenshot was shown of their response: “After the Senior Team reviewed your case, they were able to find that the account you say, was deleted on 10/22,”

“so unfortunately we will not be able to do anything to recover it. Have a wonderful day!” It then ended, as others slammed their positive “customer service” response.

Many deemed the ending sentence inappropriate: “That is probably one of the worst things they could’ve said!” As another added: “Basically, Hi Greg, f*ck you. Have a wonderful day.”

Others took the funny side: “I laughed so damn hard at this,” one responded, with another stating: “I’m going to start saying that on voice chat when someone is pissed at me.”

Aside from accounts, Call of Duty fans have also been left displeased with the upcoming MW3 PS5 Slim bundle leak.