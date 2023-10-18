Call of Duty player finds alien from Mexican hearing in MW2 DMZ

The alien from the Mexican hearing has been found in Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ game mode – and it’s worth a ridiculous amount of money.

UFO scientist Jaime Maussan showcased alien corpses to Mexico’s parliament on September 13, claiming that the corpses were over 1,000 years old. When an image of the alleged dried-out alien surfaced, the internet was quick to turn it into the ultimate meme.

For example, Ben Cullen, also known as ‘The Bake King,’ took the meme to the next level by turning the alien corpse into a realistic cake. This cake rendition of the actual alien corpses only added fuel to the fire of infinite alien jokes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, Call of Duty has gotten in on the alien action with the latest update to MW2. The Halloween-themed update featured new operators, weapon skins, maps, and a little easter egg for those playing DMZ.

MW2 DMZ alien is worth $100,000 for those who obtain it

A streamer by the name of LegoUnlocked was the first to post the discovery he made on X. The alien, named ‘Ultra Secreto,’ can be found on the DMZ map and takes the form of an all-black, dried-out looking skeleton.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

To find the alien, one must defeat the UFO in Operation Nightmare. This came to DMZ along with ‘The Haunting’ update added to MW2 before Halloween. After defeating the UFO, players can search for the alien and then pick it up, adding the $100,000 corpse to their inventory.

Article continues after ad

Not much else is known about the alien, as one user said they exfilled immediately after obtaining the alien, only for it to disappear. Others say that an additional reward of a tiara is added alongside the alien, which can be sold for the price listed alongside the item.

Article continues after ad

Outside of being a clever easter egg to go along with the event, not much is known about the dessicated alien or how it relates to The Haunting event. Activision and Infinity Ward have also not made any official announcements regarding the existence of the ‘Ultra Secreto’ alien, either.