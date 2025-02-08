Call of Duty player baffled after receiving 67-year ban

A Call of Duty player was left shocked after being hit with a jaw-dropping 67-year long ban.

The CoD player Jefedadon762 expressed their disbelief in a post to the Black Ops 6 subreddit, titled, “Excuse me wtf.” The post included a screenshot showing the penalty notice, which displayed a remaining ban time of “24,488 days” — equivalent to 67 years and 17 days.

“Your chat activity violates our Code of Conduct which has resulted in the temporary removal of public communication. You will not be able to communicate in public matches,” the penalty notice read.

CoD player stuns community after being banned for 67 years

“Bro chill its temporary,” one said, as many more jokingly responded, “OP in 2092 playing Black Ops 70 via brain implant, ‘What’s up motherf**kers.’ Chat banned another 67 years.”

Another added: “As f**ked as that is this is a game where you can set your enemy on fire with a molotov and then execute them with a power drill like it’s a f**king john wick scene. I think they need to relax on the comms regulation.”

Meanwhile, various others tried their best to speculate what the player actually said to get such a long ban. “But the real question is s**t talking not aloud or just blatant ignorance/ slurs what’s happening ? Cause I love a good s**t talking lobby,” a user asked.

Activision The developers have stuck hard with the ban hammer.

“You can still talk s**t to a certain extent. Absolutely no homophobic slurs or racism. That is an instant chat ban. I know 2 people that have been banned mid match for saying some dumb stuff lol,” one replied.

“I said my team suck and got chat ban for two days. So it’s not just racism and homophobic. It’s combination of soft ppl and AI choosing you to screw on that day,” another player said, echoing the comments of others in relation to AI potentially being the cause.

Unfortunately, the OP didn’t provide further details about the lengthy Voice Chat ban. However, one user implied the ban may have been more justified than the player let on, “You know what you did,” they stated.

This is not the first time players have received majorly long bans. Following the launch of Marvel Rivals, the developers handed out 100-year bans as a part of a crackdown on cheaters, meanwhile one player in Fortnite was banned for 2 million days.