Call of Duty Online being shut down in push for CoD Mobile - Dexerto

Call of Duty Online will be shutting down in China by the end of August 2021, following declining interest in the game and an upsurge in CoD: Mobile users.

Call of Duty Online was brought to China in 2015, a free-to-play PC game that introduced the market to Call of Duty after its beta launched in 2012.

Call of Duty historically struggled in China due to the cost and the region’s distribution laws, but offering a F2P version of the game that brought together the very best of the franchise saw decent success.

Now, after six years, that is set to come to an end, with an official statement made by Tencent on May 31 confirming the news.

In their official statement, it is confirmed that game registration will be closed from Tuesday, June 1, 2021,