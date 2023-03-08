Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Cold War & more finally added to Steam

A number of previous Call of Duty games are finally being added to Steam, giving PC players a way to play without having to use the Battlenet launcher.

While Call of Duty has always been recognized as primarily a console game, the growing PC playerbase has been impossible to ignore as former console gamers make the switch.

This was especially apparent when Warzone launched in 2020 and took over the world, bringing in players in their millions on PC.

In 2022, Modern Warfare II became the first CoD game to launch on Steam since World War II launched in November 2017, marking a 5-year absence for the game on the popular platform.

Now, as announced on March 8, 2023, three previous Call of Duty titles that missed out on Steam integration are being added. They are:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Of course, with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 proving so popular already, especially with the introduction of Ranked Play to multiplayer and the Ashika Island resurgence map to battle royale in Season 2, you shouldn’t expect the player bases on these games to skyrocket.

That said, it definitely makes things easier for players who want to go back and play older games without having to switch between Steam and Battlenet.

This now means that the only Call of Duty games not on Steam are 2018’s Black Ops 4 and Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, with all of the prior games also available on the platform.