Call of Duty Mobile reveals Days of Summer Event: rewards, skins, more

Call of Duty Mobile’s Days of Summer Event has arrived as all-new Legendary cosmetics can now be unlocked through a series of fresh challenges.

Season 8 is well underway as dedicated players have grown familiar with an assortment of new modes and maps. While an earlier overview teased that a Days of Summer Event would soon be on its way, fans didn’t quite know what to expect.

Activision has surprisingly dropped the summer-themed content in a July 28 update and we’ve got you covered with a full rundown.

The limited-time celebration comes boasting new Legendary skins that can be unlocked through 12 unique tasks. An H20 Purifier variant headlines the content drop but players can also unlock random items just by playing.

Instead of simply changing the colors of the weapon, this Legendary unlock converts the Purifier into a “giant toy spray gun.” If you’re wanting to get your hands on Call of Duty Mobile’s super soaker immediately, here’s what you’ll need to do.

How to unlock CoD Mobile’s H20 Purifier skin

While other summery items and new XP boosts can be acquired in the limited-time event, the Purifier skin is what sets Days of Summer apart. In order to claim everything the Season 8 event has on offer, you’ll need to complete new challenges.

No different from previous content drops, ticking off various tasks is how you’ll earn these cool new items. Most of the tasks can be smashed out in just a single session, but others might take a little longer. Once you’re through with all 12 tasks, the Legendary Purifier will be yours.

12 new Days of Summer tasks in CoD Mobile

The 12 new Days of Summer tasks are now live in CoD Mobile. Some will require you to play for a certain amount of time. Meanwhile, others will have you dropping into Season 8’s Juggernaut mode. All of the necessary tasks can be found below.

Play 3 Juggernaut Matches

Play 10 Juggernaut Matches

Select the Highrise map in MP-Featured and Kill 15 Enemies on it

Select the Highrise map in MP-Featured and Play 5 MP Matches with Friends on it

Kill 30 Enemies in Juggernaut Matches

Stay Online for 15 min in total

Stay Online for 30 min in total

Stay Online for 45 min in total

Stay Online for 60 min in total

Play 3 Gunfight Matches

Send 5 XP cards to Friends

Play 5 Kill Confirmed Matches

There’s no telling just how long the Days of Summer event will be around for. There could still be a few secret cosmetic items on the way as the celebration rages on.

Be cautious when you next jump into the mobile shooter. While water guns might seem like harmless fun at first, the Purifier is still just as lethal.