Call of Duty legend Censor joins CDL team Boston Breach as content creator

Call of Duty esport fans everywhere know a thing or two about Doug ‘Censor’ Martin, and his dedication to the game. The legend has been working toward getting back into the CDL, and he has done so as a content creator and brand ambassador for Boston Breach.



The Boston Breach are the newest franchise to join the CDL lineup. Following the OpTic and Envy merger, Kraft Sports Group came along to purchase the final slot to make 12 teams.

This saw the likes of Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly, Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni, Dylan ‘Nero’ Kock, and Kenyen ‘Capsidal’ Sutton join forces. However, the team has been looking to add some additional people and it looks like they got their man.

Boston Breach revealed that Doug ‘Censor’ Martin will be joining the team as their “first ever” content creator and brand ambassador.

Censor joins CDL with Boston Breach

IT’S NOT A JOKE 💪 Please welcome @Censor to the #BostonBreach as our first ever Content Creator and Brand Ambassador!#IntoTheBreach | #CDL2022 pic.twitter.com/ssqgGrVpue — Boston Breach (@BostonBreach) April 2, 2022

For people that follow the CoD esports scene, you will know that Censor has been very vocal about achieving his goal of reaching the CDL, no matter what it takes.

Now, that dream it sort of coming true for him as the Breach revealed he would be joining forces with the squad for the the foreseeable future.

While this is a ‘way back in’ to the CDL, the seasoned veteran still has some more work to. Despite being in the league as a content creator, Doug still wants his shot at a Call of Duty World Championship and he’s dedicated to that.

Currently, Censor is doing just that as he was spotted in the “Passion Pit” grinding through the Major 2 Challengers tournament, which features numerous amateur teams from around the world.

However, when he’s not playing in Challengers, he will be working with the Boston Breach, in hopes to grow the brand and make content.