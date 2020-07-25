Call of Duty leaker claims CoD 2020 reveal coming "very soon"

A reputable gaming leaker with a strong track record of success has reported that Call of Duty 2020 is set to release on schedule and will be revealed “very soon.”

New Call of Duty titles are typically first revealed in May, so the absence of information about CoD 2020 has left many concerned that the game was delayed. But prominent leaker, ‘Okami13_’ has allayed concerns by reporting that the game is, in fact, not delayed and will be getting revealed shortly.

Small update regarding COD 2020.



As of about a week ago, it's still on schedule to release this year. No delay.



Reveal coming very soon 👌 — Okami (@Okami13_) July 25, 2020

Black Ops 4, Treyarch’s 2018 title, was teased with a first reveal trailer in March 2018 and official reveal event two months later. Modern Warfare, this year’s Infinity Ward title, had its trailer and release date revealed in May 2019. Both games were released in October.

Although there have been some minor reveals of CoD 2020, which is expected to be called Black Ops 2020, most have come through leaks and no official trailers or release date have been announced. This is obviously peculiar as we’re nearing August, months past the franchise’s typical release pattern. But Okami’s sources indicate the game is still in line for a presumable October release and will be getting revealed in the coming weeks.

As for their credibility, Okami’s predictions have mostly landed. Back in March, they correctly predicted the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered release and they’ve also correctly predicted Warzone dates and the “Black Ops: Cold War” working title for CoD 2020.

Of course, especially this year, development schedules are chaotic and it’s entirely possible that Okami’s expectations are not met. But it has to be encouraging for fans to know that credible inside expectations are for the game to be released without delays, especially if the official teaser actually pops up in the next two weeks.

Considering that teaser, an event like Black Ops 4’s is unlikely, so Okami and others are expecting Activision Blizzard to take advantage of Warzone’s current popularity as a way to subtly reveal hints about the next title. As has been done on Verdansk for other teases, like the introduction of accessible bunkers to the game and plot teasers, once can envisage a Black Ops easter egg hitting the battle royale first.

At the moment, Modern Warfare Season 5 is expected to release in August and numerous teases for the upcoming season have emerged suggesting various map changes tied in with plot development.

With an earlier leak confirming that Warzone will continue alongside CoD 2020, it feels very likely that the two titles will be intertwined in such a way that players should keep an eye out for in-game teasers.