Call of Duty League's best objective players ranked - Dexerto

Playing the objective can be an underrated skill in Call of Duty, but not on Reverse Sweep’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion watch. Using data, the analyst ranked the CDL’s best objective players.

For Hardpoint, it’s hill time. For Search and Destroy, it’s bomb plants and defuses. And, for Control, it’s point caps. While K/D gets a lot of attention, you can’t win without objective play.

Interestingly, Enigma discovers that discarded players like Luis ‘Fire’ Rivera and Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat join league stars like Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven and McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel among the best. These objective metrics add an intriguing level of analysis that complements slaying numbers.

