Call of Duty League’s 2020 signature player stickers revealed

Call of Duty League’s 2020 Playoffs are fast approaching and each of the pro players will be getting their own stickers in Modern Warfare, marked with their personalized signature to celebrate the upcoming event.

With the first year of the franchised Call of Duty League coming to a close, pro players will be looking to hit their stride in the lead up to the massive playoffs event, the CDL Championship, at the end of the year.

After picking up CDL points, which will be used for seeding, at many of the home series events over the season, the twelve teams will have a chance at earning the prestigious rings and a chunk of the massive $4.6 million prize pool at 2020’s CoD Champs.

To commemorate the Modern Warfare season, Activision will be releasing some new cosmetic items themed around the Call of Duty League and all of the teams involved.

While they have introduced team stickers in past Call of Duty titles to celebrate esports leagues and events, the upcoming bundles will look to be among the biggest yet after they were leaked, on CoD Tracker, following the June 29 update.

Each of the pro players in the Call of Duty League will also be getting their own signature added to the game as a sticker, with 55 unique autographs for fans to collect and customize their weapons with.

C L E A N pic.twitter.com/6SsyVFG5Gu — Empire Clayster (@Clayster) July 1, 2020

However, it seems as if one team will be missing from the collection, with many pointing out that the Chicago Huntsmen's stickers were noticeably absent from the leaked game files.

While it is still unclear whether or not the Huntsmen stickers will be added at a later date, there will still be plenty of unique stickers to choose between.

As of now, there's no telling exactly how much each of the player signatures and other cosmetics will cost, however, they will likely be released when the 2020 CDL Playoffs get underway. You can take a full look at each of the CDL player signatures below.

All CDL player signature stickers

Atlanta FaZe

Dallas Empire

Florida Mutineers

London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerillas

Minnesota ROKKR

New York Subliners

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Paris Legion

Seattle Surge

Toronto Ultra